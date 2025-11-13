PROTECT YOURSELF: Take the necessary precautions to help make the season festive rather than a time of crisis. STOCK PHOTO

(StatePoint) – Holiday season travelers are a key target for scammers, and criminals are looking to cash in on you being distracted. Visa has observed an uptick in 2025 of sophisticated, travel-related scams where well-known travel providers are convincingly impersonated, and, according to a McAfee Travel Report, one in ﬁve Americans has fallen victim to a travel scam.

Artiﬁcial intelligence has made it easier to be duped by fake websites, calls, email and texts. Even just ordering car service can open you up to being scammed by impersonators that may contact you directly through an otherwise trusted app.

Here are scams to watch for while traveling:

Fake QR Codes. Scammers will replace real QR codes with fake ones to redirect your phone to a malicious website.

Juice Jacking. If you plug a phone or laptop into a public charging station, hackers can potentially compromise the outlet to transfer malware to or steal data from a connected device.

Hacked Luggage. Smart luggage with built-in USB chargers, GPS tracking and digital locks can be hacked. Scammers can locate your bags and unlock them remotely.

Maintaining vigilance is the best way to avoid trouble while traveling, but here are some additional preventative measures you can take:

• Apply Scrutiny. Be suspicious of anyone emailing, calling, messaging or approaching you in person, possibly in a company uniform, claiming to need your personal information.

• Take Control. Keep your personal information, payment cards and devices with you under your control.

• Verify Contact. Before responding to an email, call, text or voice message, disconnect and research contact information to verify legitimacy.

• Look for Tampering. Be leery of QR codes that appear to be afﬁxed by a sticker. Also watch for skimming devices on gas pumps by jiggling them. If there is any movement, don’t insert your card.

• Check Websites. If you scan a QR code, a web link will appear. Review it carefully for anomalies and type in a legitimate website address rather than clicking the link.

• Charge Cautiously. Use your own charging adapter and cable instead of public USB ports.

• Secure Devices. Keep Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned off on all devices – even smart luggage – when not in use. When using the internet, opt to connect through data roaming rather than public Wi-Fi and use a VPN whenever possible.

• Wait to Post. Don’t post your travel photos showing you are away from home until you return.

For more information on best practices to help prevent fraud, visit PNC’s Security and Privacy Center.