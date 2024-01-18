DINIZULU GENE TINNIE AND DR. WALLIS TINNIE: Key ﬁgures in educating the public regarding the full history South Florida’s Seminole Maroon heritage, Saturday during the Memorial Installation and Indigenous Land Acknowledgment ceremony in recognition of Cha-Chi’s Village, a major 19th century Seminole Maroon community, in Sunset Park on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach. Recognition of the indigenous settlement that once existed in this general location of modern-day West Palm Beach, including the stone marker, left, was part of a two-day observance that included this year’s commemoration of the two pivotal Battles of the Loxahatchee River.

C.B. HANIF PHOTOS / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES