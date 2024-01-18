“VOTE” IS THE WORD: Edith Bush, center, founder and executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Coordinating Committee of West Palm Beach, is joined by state Sen. Bobby Powell, right, in a presentation to keynote speaker Rick Christie, executive editor of the Palm Beach Post, on Monday during the MLKCC’s 43rd Annual Scholarship Breakfast at the Palm Beach County Convention Center marking the MLK Federal Holiday. The event, whose theme was “Embrace Love, Peace and Justice,” was among myriad regional and national activities over the weekend honoring the revered human rights leader and the ongoing Civil Rights Movement he led. “The timing of this event couldn’t be more crucial,” Christie said, noting the upcoming elections. “My hope, my plea,” Christie said, “is that you spread Dr. King’s message, that while we sing the praises of, and recite, his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, that we don’t take this vital part of his legacy for granted. You see, without voting, his dream, truly, cannot become a reality.” More scenes on Page 4B.

C.B. HANIF PHOTO / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES