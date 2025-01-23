SOBEWFF RETURNS: Coming up, The Cookout and Overtown Gospel Brunch. PHOTOS COURTESY OF CHEFJJ.COM

Miami – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is back!

The return of the national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs, and culinary personalities is just around the corner.

Among the SOBEWFF highlights, mark your calendar for:

The Cookout, hosted by renowned Chef JJ Johnson, celebrated author and TV host, and co-hosted by Angela Yee, host of “Way Up with Angela Yee,” former co-host of nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club,” is happening on Saturday, Feb. 22 around the pool at the Eden Roc – a party with a purpose!

The Overtown Gospel Brunch, hosted by Marcus Samuelsson and Friends, brings together amazing food, soulful live gospel music and a whole community of love to celebrate the rich culinary history of Overtown, on Sunday, Feb. 22 at Red Rooster Overtown.

Both events highlight the dynamic culinary heritage of the African Diaspora, featuring top local and national chefs, each bringing unique, soulful dishes that tell a story of history and flavor.

Other featured 2025 chefs Include:

Chef Donaven Jackson, Jackson Bros Ice Cream, Miami Chef Travis Reece,

Chef Reece Kitchen, Davie Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Red Rooster Overtown, Miami Chef J. Santiago, J Adel’s Eatery, Miami Chef Derek Turton.

World Famous House of Mac

Tickets are $175, available at sobewff.org/overtown/. Space is limited. Early purchase is recommended.

Proceeds support Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.