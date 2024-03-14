WORLDS OF WORK CAREER EXPO: CareerSource Broward, in partnership with the Broward County School Board, will host 1,100 9th and 10th-grade high school students to explore future career opportunities at Worlds of Work (WOW) on Thursday, March 14, at the Amerant Bank Arena. Students will get hands-on experience with in-demand careers through immersive exhibits and activities from 30 top employers. Visit https://wow.careersourcebroward.com/.

***

MOTORCYCLE COMPETITION: Fifty competitors, including civilians and police ofﬁcers from as far away as Canada, Louisiana and Wisconsin, will participate in Palm Beach State College’s 2024 Panther Prowl Motorcycle Rodeo March 14-16 at the Lake Worth campus, part of PBSC’s Public Safety Training Center. While riders must register and pay a fee to compete in the event, the public is invited to observe at no charge. For more information, including rider registration and the daily event schedule, visit palmbeachstate.edu/PBSCInvitational/motorcycle-rodeo.aspx or call 561-868-3405.

***

MOM AND POP SMALL GRANT PROGRAM: Small business owners within District 1 are invited to apply for Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III’s Small Business Grant Program. Owners who meet the eligibility requirements can receive up to $5,000 per business to purchase inventory/supplies, business equipment, marketing/advertising, building/business insurance, minor interior/exterior renovations, security system for commercial property, commercial property lease or mortgage, work vehicle, and professional services and training through March 15 online and in person at Gilbert’s District 1 Ofﬁce, 17988 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens. Call 305-474-3011.

***

“(IN)VISIBLE: NEPANTLA”: Black women and women of color are placed in the forefront of the viewer’s gaze, so they can be fully recognized, in the “(in)visible: Nepantla” exhibit on display through March 15 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Tayina Deravile, a ﬁrst-generation Haitian-American cultural art practitioner and arts professional, curated approximately 30 original works created by Fort Lauderdale-based artist Kandi G Lopez, circa 2013. Lopez specializes in collage work and uses a mix of materials to create a space for Black women and women of color to be represented. The show includes mixed media, stained glass, printmaking works on paper, ink on repurposed doors, and ﬁber art pieces, showcasing the diverse range of Lopez’s work. Visit spadymuseum.com

***

DIVAS OF SOUL: Award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal returns for two special shows on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove. The one-of-a-kind concert event celebrates 30 years of chart-topping music by artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more. Tickets $45-$50, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

***

MIAMI DADE COLLEGE JOB FAIR: Attendees will have the opportunity to apply and interview for part-time and full-time positions with more than 20 participating employers as MDC hosts the Hialeah Cares: Community Job Fair on Tuesday, March 19, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free and open to the public. Call 305-237-8733 or RSVP at tinyurl.com/5du4cp3c

***

BLACK ELECTED OFFICIALS LUNCHEON: The Palm Beach County organization hosts keynote speaker Sandy Woods at their annual scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m., at the West Palm Beach Marriott, 1101 Okeechobee Blvd. Tickets $75, RSVP pbcbeoevent@gmail.com.

***

BORN BEAUTIFUL SHOW: Evelyn Metellus, who lost her hair in a house ﬁre at the age of 8, and vows to help those suffering from hair loss to feel conﬁdent and beautiful, has been customizing medical-grade wigs for patients suffering from hair loss for more than 20 years. Her Born Beautiful Hair Loss Foundation and Dillard’s will present a Dinner and Fashion Show on March 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. WPTV news anchor Tania Rogers will emcee the annual fundraising celebration, which will feature live entertainment, dinner and cocktails, silent auction, and Dillard’s Spring fashion show. Tickets $250 for VIP admission, $150 general admission. Call 561227-6900 or visit bornbeautifulhairlossfoundation.com/webinar-registration.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

“MISSION & MUSIC MIAMI”: Feeding South Florida will host a happy hour event on Tuesday, March 19, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Pinstripes in Aventura, 19505 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets $50 will include appetizers and one drink. Pinstripes’ bestin-class venue offers a combination of made-from-scratch dining, bowling and bocce. Proceeds raised will allow Feeding South Florida to fulﬁll its mission to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Visit Feedingsouthflorida.org/mixer or call 954-518-1818.

***

"ROOTEDNESS": The inaugural 2024 Africana Arts & Humanities Festival celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Broward County Library and “50 Years of Black Literature and Culture” with events March 21 – 23 at multiple locations, African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), Destination Sistrunk, and Urban League of Broward County. Visit Africanafestival.Broward.org.

***

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER: 3rd annual festival hosted by the Broward Center, on Sunday, March 24 from 2 to 6 pm at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This event is free and open to the public. In addition to the lineup of topnotch live musical performances, Rhythm by the River also features free dance and drumming workshops for all, plus several interactive events ideal for the entire family. visit BrowardCenter.org.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com