THE HON. DR. ALFARITA “RITA” MARLEY: To be saluted with a special tribute by top female reggae stars and family members singing to her. PHOTO COURTESY OF URBANISLANDZ.COM

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – On Friday, March 22, reggae and world music’s biggest night of honors, the 41st hosting of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) will make a grand return to South Florida for the eighth time in 41 years.

The event will be held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC), 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill/Fort Lauderdale, with celebrity red carpet arrival at 7 p.m. and showcase at 8:30 p.m.

Even as the “Bob Marley: One Love” movie is sweeping the world, the Hon. Dr. Alfarita “Rita” Marley, the mother of reggae and widow of Bob Marley, will be at hand to be honored and saluted with a special tribute by top female reggae stars and family members singing to her.

Special tribute also be given to the legendary Freddy McGregor by his son Chino, and America most celebrated and famed civil rights attorney, Ben Crump invited to receive the IRAWMA Freedom Fighter Award.

Among the performers, presenting walking the red carpet are Teejay, Spice, Byron Messia, Christopher Martin, Valiant, Pablo YG, Glen Washington, Sharon Marley, D’Angel, Ajaeze – Nigeria, Naomi Achu – Cameroon, Nonini – Kenya, Sons of Mystro, Sharon Wiles, Vision Band, and many more.

Host will be comedians Julie Mango and Rohan Gunter, and TV/radio personality Prof. Candice Buchanan.

“I am very pleased to see my dear friend, Dr. Marley, who indirectly, with her husband, Bob Marley and others got me into what I am doing today,” said Dr. Ephraim Martin, president & producer of IRAWMA, who is celebrating his golden 50th anniversary in media, entertainment, and social justice activism.”

“Fifteen special Awards of honor and 40 nominated categories will be awarded” this year, he said. “This is our eighth hosting of IRAWMA in South Florida, we have for over 40 consecutive years (honored) the best of reggae and world music’s best throughout the globe.”

For seats visit irawma.com or LPACFL.com.