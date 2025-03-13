Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center with a night of unforgettable music, April 5, 7 p.m, at the Miami Dade College North Campus, Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., featuring Jazzmeia Horn, three-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album, and Jean Caze, renowned Haitian-American trumpeter and composer. Visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

BREAKING THE SILENCE: “Healing Hearts, Building Hope” domestic violence awareness workshop, Saturday, March 15, 9 a.m., the Lehman Theater @ Miami Dade College, North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

MINECRAFT EDUCATION SOUTH FLORIDA SHOWDOWN: The Broward County Public Schools’ inaugural esports event showcasing the power of gaming as an educational tool. Elementary, middle and high school students from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties will compete as they design and build unique creations within Minecraft based on speciﬁc criteria, Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m. 1:30 p.m., Nova Southeastern University Levan Center, 5th Floor, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Davie. Call 754-321-2300.

***

BOATING & BEACH BASH: The 16th annual edition of the nation’s largest, free, oneday event for people with disabilities – both seen and unseen – returns to welcome back families who love the beach, boat rides and fun, presented by the American Disabilities Foundation from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, March 15, at Spanish River Park, 3001 North Ocean Blvd. (A1A), Boca Raton. Always a highlight are the free boat rides, safely held by volunteer boat captains who donate their vessels for a day of fun. On the other side of the park, special Mobi-Mats are rolled out on the sand, making the beach accessible to guests in wheelchairs. YMCA’s water safety team and physical therapists will be on-hand to give everyone access to the water and other recreational activities on the beach. Visit at BoatingBeachBash.com.

***

JAZZ ROOTS: Celebrate Duke Ellington’s legacy as Jason Moran reimagines timeless melodies with innovation and soul, joined by Alicia Hall Moran and the Frost Jazz Orchestra, March 21, 8 p.m., at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

“GIVE KIDS A SMILE”: The Jessie Trice Community Health System will aim to brighten someone’s day while offering a little fun along the way in partnership with the Miami-Dade County Dental Society on Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the JTCHS Corporate Ofﬁce, 5607 NW 27th Ave. in Miami. During the event, uninsured children will receive free general dental services such as exams, cleanings and sealants. For information or to schedule an appointment call (305) 637-6400.

***

CULTURAL CONVERSATIONS: Harriet Tubman and the Civil War reveals the amazing story, told by a descendant, of how Tubman liberated plantations in the service of the Union Army, scheduled from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., March 19, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC).

***

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show through April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. A meet-and-greet with the artists will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus. Complimentary light bites and beverages will be provided. Tickets available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets or call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

RIVIERA BEACH MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL: Calling all chefs, culinary students, soccerphiles, young artists, and folks who love to throw down on eclectic and international foods, noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 23 at the Riviera Beach Marina, 190 E. 13th St., with a dazzling display of cooking gurus and competitions, artists and sports clinics and demonstrations, and a display of traditions that represent South Florida’s kaleidoscope of cultures. Call 561-655-0151 or email c.ron@kopmn.org.

***

FREE SWIMMING LESSONS: The YMCA of South Florida will once again offer free swim lessons for everyone during their annual “Swim for Jenny” week event March 24 – 28. For details and to register visit ymcasouthflorida.org/swim-for-jenny.

***

NEW YEAR, NEW EXHIBITS AT MODS: IMAX ﬁlms and STEM-based programs are back to inspire adventure and ignite the imagination at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale. Time travel with Xavier Riddle and his friends and family to meet historical heroes. Soar to thrilling new heights with The Blue Angels. Return to the far reaches of space during Interstellar’s 10th anniversary limited engagement. Unleash your imagination, LEGO Weekends are back on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com