KÙLÚ MÈLÉ VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: Philadelphia’s iconic African Dance & Drum Ensemble is observing its 51st Anniversary with a virtual celebration of dance and drumming Saturday, Nov. 28. The daylong celebration includes dance and drum classes, and some of Kulu Mele’s most dynamic, vintage West African, Afro-Cuban, Hip Hop and Jazz performances that the entire family can enjoy. Donation suggested, however, no one will be turned away. Email info@kulumele.org, visit eventbrite.com or kulumele.org.

***

NOVEMBER IS FAMILY ENGAGEMENT MONTH: The Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are celebrating the crucial role parents and families play for students who are engaged in My School Online (MSO). Parents are urged to check in frequently with their child throughout the day to ensure they have logged on and are actively engaged, monitor their child’s attendance by logging into the M-DCPS Parent Portal, and otherwise be involved in their children’s education:

• Contact your child’s teacher and maintain communication;

• Ensure that your child’s school has your up-to-date contact information;

• Participate in parent/teacher conferences;

• Ask the teacher what your child is learning and how you can support him/her at home;

• Speak with your child daily about homework, classroom activities, and events;

• Establish a daily family routine; and

• Monitor out-of-school activities.

***

SCHOOL CHOICE APPLICATION WINDOW: Parents and guardians are encouraged to explore the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is District’s options by visiting browardschools.com/schoolchoice. Families can access information by student interest, grade level and individual school name. The School Choice application will be available online on the School Choice website beginning Dec. 1, at 8 a.m., through Feb. 8, 2021. For other information call 754321-2480 or email schoolchoice@browardschools.com.

***

SOCIAL JUSTICE COMMON READ: The Florida Memorial University Social Justice Institute (FMU SJI), the African American Research Library and Cultural Center of Fort Lauderdale (AARLCC), and the South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), are launching a series of curated conversations based on readings that explore racial inequity called the South Florida Social Justice Common Read. The ﬁrst book selected for the series is “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin and founders of the Trayvon Martin Foundation. Fulton and Martin will participate in a virtual event for the launch of the book series on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Join via Facebook Live or YouTube. Book clubs, churches, homeschoolers, educators, and social organizations are encouraged to join as necessary steps to foster understanding and create racial equity within our communities. Email socialjustice@fmuniv.edu.

***

HOLIDAY HOMESTEAD/FLORIDA CITY HEALTH AND RESOURCE FAIR: The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County WIC Program will host the 7th Annual Drive-Thru event at the Homestead/Florida City WIC clinic, 753 W. Palm Dr., Florida City, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – noon. Visit floridawic.org or call 786-336-1300.

***

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE (MODS): The museum will reopen for weekends only beginning Saturday, Dec. 5 with limited hours. MODS will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to

5 p.m. throughout the month of December and will resume daily operations starting with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Thursday, Dec. 31 For more information about the museum, at 1 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, and upcoming events, visit mods.org or call 954.467.mods (6637).

***

MIAMI-DADE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE VIRTUAL GALA: The chamber will present its 15th annual event on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., hosted by entertainer and comedian Bill Bellamy. The black-tie affair’s theme is “To Miami With Love: Our City, Our Time, Our Business.” Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will serve as gala honorary chairman. For sponsorship packages and/or to purchase tickets visit m-dcc.org/events-gala.

***

2021 METRO 1 MLK ART CONTEST & EXHIBITION: A showcase for diverse community artists in conjunction with the 44th Annual MLK Holiday parade, with the event theme, “Power In the People! … Freedom, Equality & Prosperity,” designed to echo the optimistic activism of the 1960s, the contest is open to artists ages 16 and older who may submit works in eight categories: Drawings, Paintings & Multi-media Canvasses; Short Film/Video; Mixed media; Music; Photography; Poetry; Sculpture; and Site Mural Design. A grand prize of $1,000 will be awarded to one winner from any category, $500 to the Site Mural Design winner, and $250 to one winner in each of the other categories. Artists also may sell their entry at the exhibit. Deadline for entry is Dec. 23. Contact Exhibit Director Marjorie Weber at 305-213-5409. Contest information and forms are available on the MLK organization website: mlkparadeandfestivities.org/2021-mlk-holiday-artcontest.

***

SMALL BUSINESSES, NONPROFIT ASSISTANCE: Broward County is offering technical assistance for small businesses and nonproﬁt organizations seeking to apply for the county’s CARES Act Grant Program, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled through broward.org/cares, under technical assistance. Visit broward.org/cares or call 954-357-6400.

***

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com