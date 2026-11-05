Rendering of the redevelopment of the Anna Coleman mixed-used project (Courtesy of Integra Solution).

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County is hosting a community meeting on the latest updates of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Station Choice Neighborhood project, Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue.

The project is designed for redeveloping the existing units of the Annie Coleman 16 sites and MLK Station Neighborhood.

The meeting will introduce participants of the existing efforts to improve neighborhood conditions, the draft of the blueprints among other issues tied to the project.

Anna Coleman Site 14 is a Miami Public Housing Apartment at 2140 N.W. 53rd Street for low income families.

The county and developers are moving forward with a major multi‑phase redevelopment into affordable and mixed‑income housing, with the first phase now in pre‑application for 180 new apartments and retail space.

Miami‑Dade County closed the original Annie Coleman 14 public housing complex in late 2019 due to severe health, safety, and structural issues, relocating all residents by November 2020.

The three‑acre site at 2415–2479 N.W. 50th Street has been vacant since then.

In August 2026, Magasi Redwood AC Holdings I LLC filed a pre‑application for Phase 1 of a long‑planned overhaul.

This phase proposes:

* 180 residential units in an eight‑story building

* Unit sizes from 680 to 1,800 sq. ft. (1–5 bedrooms)

* Income eligibility up to 80% and 120% of area median income.

* 6,455 sq. ft. of ground‑floor retail

* 388 parking spaces (362 in a covered garage, 26 surfaces).

The pre‑application is intended to gather community feedback and identify potential issues before a formal application.

The Phase 1 plan is part of a county‑approved master redevelopment for Annie Coleman 14, which will deliver:

* 287 affordable rental units across three eight‑story buildings

* 36 townhomes (for rental or affordable homeownership)

* 4,800 sq. ft. of retail space.

The project is tied to the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, allowing private capital with public subsidy vouchers.

Other Annie Coleman sites are also being redeveloped:

* Annie Coleman 14 (partial): Integra Investments is advancing a 316‑unit mixed‑income project at 2101 NW 52 St., with amenities like a food hall, fitness center, and playground.

* Annie Coleman 15: Integra Solutions is planning a 905‑unit mixed‑income community across three parcels, with Phase 1 delivering 303 units floridiandevelopment.com.

Annie M. Coleman was one of the first women activists of the Civil Rights Movement in Dade County.

The Coleman Gardens Housing Project is named after her. Annie M.

Coleman lived at 2027 N. W. 6th Court in Miami.

For more information, call 786-574-3994 or visit miamidade.gov.