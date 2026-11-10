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By Knowridge

Liver disease can remain unnoticed because early symptoms are vague or absent, including in older adults. Persistent tiredness, reduced appetite or unexplained weight loss may deserve assessment, particularly when someone has risk factors for liver damage, rather than being dismissed as ordinary aging.

The liver helps process nutrients, makes important proteins and handles many substances entering the body. Long-term injury can lead to scarring called cirrhosis, which may eventually interfere with these functions and cause complications throughout the body.

Recognizing a problem offers an opportunity to investigate its cause and protect health. Treatment can often slow further damage or manage complications, although advanced scarring is serious and a symptom checklist cannot determine whether someone has liver disease.

Guidance from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes that cirrhosis may cause no symptoms at first. Someone can therefore feel reasonably well despite liver damage, and the absence of obvious warning signs does not rule it out.

When symptoms develop, they may include weakness, nausea, itching or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen. These problems have many possible explanations, so a clinician considers the pattern alongside medical history rather than diagnosing liver disease from tiredness alone.

Yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, called jaundice, is a more recognizable warning sign. Darker urine can also occur, and these changes warrant medical attention rather than being interpreted as a normal consequence of getting older.

Swelling in the legs, ankles or abdomen can develop as liver disease progresses. Fluid collecting in the abdomen is called ascites, while easy bruising or bleeding may reflect changes in the body’s ability to form clots and maintain normal circulation.

Confusion, difficulty concentrating and changes in sleep or behavior can also occur with advanced liver disease. These changes should not automatically be labeled dementia; sudden confusion requires urgent assessment because liver complications and several other serious conditions can cause it.

The NHS advises emergency care for people with cirrhosis who vomit blood, pass very dark or black stools, or suddenly develop confusion or slurred speech. These symptoms may signal dangerous bleeding or another complication that should not wait for a routine appointment.

Risk assessment includes alcohol use, hepatitis infections, diabetes, obesity and previous liver problems. A clinician may review prescription medicines, nonprescription products and herbal supplements, then use blood tests and imaging to investigate liver injury, function and possible scarring.

Older adults do not need to assume that every minor symptom indicates liver disease, but persistent unexplained changes deserve a conversation. Bringing a complete medicine list and relevant health history can help guide that assessment, while avoiding self-treatment with products promoted as liver cleanses or cures.