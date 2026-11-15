Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner and trailblazer Betty T. Ferguson (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – Betty T. Ferguson, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, trailblazer and the catalyst for the incorporation of Miami Gardens who was married to federal judge Wilkiie D. Ferguson, has died, according to news reports.

She was 81.

Ferguson died on November 14, 2026.

No cause of death was revealed.

Ferguson, born January 28, 1945, in Miami earned a B.S. in Education from FAMU and a Master’s in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Ohio State University.

Ferguson served on the Miami-Dade County Commission from 1993 until 2004, representing District One which included the cities of Miami Gardens and Opa-locka.

She was known for her focus on public safety, community development, education, and fostering quality of life for her constituents.

Some of Ferguson’s accomplishments on the County Commission included securing $12 million to build the Carol City Community Center and $20 million for drainage and sidewalk improvements; launching the $1 million Life Support Initiative for basic needs; sponsoring legislation to build the Carol City Park and Recreation Center; and lead the campaign for cityhood for Miami Gardens, which incorporated in 2003.

From 1971 until her retirement in 2001, Ferguson was a speech and English as a Second Language professor at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

She said she was inspired by educator and activist and former U.S. Rep. Carrie P. Meek’s work during desegregation, which shaped her lifelong commitment to community involvement.

“I just watched Carrie Meek’s dedication to the community and knew how much the community needed us to be involved,” Ferguson said in 2019.

Since then, Ferguson has blazed her own trail as an educator and community organizer.

She founded the North Miami-based forum, Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council, which focused on community action and advocacy for under-represented populations.

Ferguson also successfully pushed for district elections in Miami-Dade County.

In recognition of her contributions, Miami-Dade College established the Betty T. Ferguson Endowed Teaching Chair.

“After 30 years, MDC is like home,” said Ferguson, who returned to MDC for the 2018 Endowed Teaching Chair awards ceremony.

She had the opportunity to personally congratulate the winner of the Betty T. Ferguson Endowed Teaching Chair, Dr. Larry M. Frolich.

“I was inspired to meet the next generation of MDC faculty who are doing amazing work, and I am very honored that someone would name an Endowed Chair after me,” said Ferguson. “Because of it, I have the chance to be a part of MDC’s future.”

Miami Gardens also honored her by renaming the Carol City Recreation Complex to Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex and the Miami-Dade County Commission named a street in her honor in 2006.

County commissioners passed a resolution to codesignate NW 22nd Avenue from Ali Baba to NW 183rd Street as Betty T. Ferguson Boulevard.

She was married to federal judge Wilkie D. Ferguson, who was appointed in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton and served until his death in 2003.

A federal courthouse in Downtown Miami is named after him.

Following Betty T. Ferguson’s death, the tributes poured, calling her a trailblazer, advocate and the cornerstone of community involvement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Ferguson was her mentor when she won a seat on the County Commission.

“She showed me how to stand up for truth and justice at County Hall, and she was a huge influence on the path to county government,” Levine Cava shared on social media. “I am deeply grateful for her, and my thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien said Ferguson was a pioneer and dedicated public servant.

“Her impact on Miami-Dade County is immeasurable,” she said. “She was instrumental in leading the charge for single-member district elections, helping transform the way our county votes and ensuring residents had a more direct and representative voice in choosing their elected officials. During her 11 years representing District 1 on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, she championed critical investments in infrastructure, drainage, sidewalks, safer routes to school, community centers, and public safety. Commissioner Ferguson was a fearless advocate and a trailblazer whose courage, determination, and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Miami-Dade County Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia said Ferguson dedicated her life to public service, education and uplifting the community.

“Her leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to making a difference have left an enduring legacy that will continue to impact generations to come,” Gacia said.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner and U.S. Rep.-elect Oliver Gilbert said Ferguson believed in people’s voices and being an amplifier of their voices.

“And that’s how she lived her life. That’s how she promoted her service, Gilbert said. “And you see that through her fight for single-member districts, to being a county commissioner for District One, and afterward just being an activist in the North Dade community.”

Former Miami-Dade County School Board member and Miami-Dade County Commissioner-elect Dr. Steve Gallon III said Ferguson’s presence was felt throughout the community.

“We lost a giant and heaven had gained an angel,” he said. “And prayers and condolences to the family and entire community.”