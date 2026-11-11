Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Tax Collector Office).

MIAMI- Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced that his offic has officially begun accepting Bitcoin as an additional payment option for property taxes, both online and in person, marking another step in the office’s commitment to innovation, modernization, and customer convenience.

Effective today, property owners can use supported digital currencies to pay their taxes online or in person while ensuring that all payments received by the Tax Collector’s Office are settled in U.S. dollars.

“Government must keep up with the times and the needs of the people we serve,” said Fernandez. “Innovation is about making government more accessible, efficient, and convenient. By accepting Bitcoin as a payment option, we are giving property owners another way to pay their taxes, whether online or in person, while continuing to offer the traditional payment methods they already know and trust.”

Under the new payment system, property owners who choose to pay with cryptocurrency can select the option during the online checkout process or request it when making a payment in person.

The system allows users to connect a supported cryptocurrency exchange account or digital wallet and authorize their payment.

The transaction is then converted into U.S. dollars before the funds reach the Tax Collector’s Office.

Importantly, the Tax Collector’s Office does not hold, invest in, or manage cryptocurrency.

All payments are received in U.S. dollars through the existing settlement and reporting process, ensuring the office receives the full amount of taxes owed regardless of fluctuations in cryptocurrency market prices.

The integration also allows cryptocurrency transactions to be recorded within the office’s standard payment reporting system, maintaining established accounting and reconciliation procedures without requiring the government to maintain cryptocurrency wallets or manage digital assets.

“Residents deserve a government that moves forward, not one that falls behind,” Fernandez added. “We are embracing new technology without compromising our responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars. Whether someone chooses to pay with Bitcoin or a traditional payment method, our office receives the full amount owed in U.S. dollars. This is about providing more choices while maintaining the financial accountability and transparency our residents expect.”

Cryptocurrency payments are entirely optional, and all existing payment methods remain available.

The new service accommodates property owners who already use digital assets while maintaining the reliability and security of traditional government payment processing.

The initiative builds on the Tax Collector’s broader efforts to modernize government operations, expand digital services, streamline administrative processes, and make essential services more accessible to Miami-Dade County residents.

Property owners can now take advantage of this new payment option when paying their property taxes, both online and in person.

For additional information, visit the Tax Collector’s official website at www.mdctaxcollector.gov.