Photos courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Nancy Dawkins, a longtime community activist, educator and the first last Lady of Liberty City, has died, according to reports.

She was 103.

Nancy Dawkins was married to former longtime City of Miami Commissioner Miller Dawkins for over 50 years.

Nancy Sidney Dawkins was born on October 11, 1923 in Dania, Florida.

She grew up in a close-knit family; her father was a farmer and community leader, and she was encouraged to pursue teaching after realizing she was not suited for farm work.

She graduated from Dillard High School and later attended Bethune Cookman College, where she majored in Home Economics and became part of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s Home Economics Career Club.

She earned an Associate of Arts degree in 1943, then a Bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University in 1946, and a Master’s degree from Indiana University in 1962.

Dawkins began her teaching career in 1948 in Miami, starting as a substitute at Booker T. Washington Junior/Senior High School before becoming a full-time teacher at Liberty City Elementary.

She taught at several schools, including Holmes Elementary, and returned to Booker T. Washington until her retirement in 1983.

Beyond the classroom, Nancy was a dean in South Florida’s political arena, supporting numerous elected officials from both parties, including Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, U.S. Representatives Carrie Meek and Frederica Wilson, and Florida Legislators.

She was a founder of the Theodore Gibson Oratorical Contest to promote public speaking skills among students and also co-founded the Northwest Chapter of AARP and the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women.

Her activism included 1960 Civil Rights sit-ins in downtown Miami, which helped desegregate lunch counters.

She was recognized for her courage and leadership, earning national honors such as the Dr. Martin Luther King Service Award.

The City of Miami co-designated a street in her honor, “Mrs. Nancy S. Dawkins Way” on N.W. 50th Street between 12th and 17th avenues.



Former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald he knew Nancy Dawkins nearly his entire life, and it was incredible to see her evolution. People couldn’t help but be drawn to her, he said. She had an incredible smile and was kind through and through, but she could be tough when it came to advocating for the things and people she cared about. “She was really like the matriarch of the city — an incredibly benevolent person, who everybody loved and everyone cared for,” Suarez said. “She was a leader. She was a teacher at heart, and she just radiated this magnetic energy that was sort of contagious.”

Miami Commissioner Christine King said in a statement on Facebook that the advocate, “affectionally known as the First Lady of Liberty City,” was a pillar of strength, wisdom, generosity and service in the community.

“Personally, I will always cherish her generosity in sharing her wisdom and advice,” King said. “I remember asking her about the secret to living a long life. She told me simply, ‘Put God first and pray every day.’ Those words have stayed with me, and I will carry them always.” Dawkins’ impact on Liberty City will never be forgotten, King said.