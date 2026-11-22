Pictured with the renderings for Triumph House are Shavon Saint Preux, founder and director of Propelling Into Triumph (left) and Annie Lord, executive director of Miami Homes For All. (Photo credit: Teekay at 3PM Media.)

MIAMI – Miami Homes For All (MHFA) is partnering with Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) to launch the first affordable housing development deal financed by the Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative.

The project, called Triump House, has the backing of major investments from JPMorganChase and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to connect viable affordable housing developments with capital.

The gender-restricted development is a six-bedroom transitional home in Arcola Lakes being developed exclusively for young women ages 18-23 exiting the foster care system.

The project is sponsored by Propelling into Triumph, a local nonprofit that provides transition-age foster youth with stable housing, mentorship and life-skills coaching. Propelling Into Triumph is led by its founder and director Shavon Saint Preux.

The Cornerstone Group is the developer partner of the project.

Through Propelling into Triumph’s application to the Funders Collaborative, Saint Preux connected with BB Americas Bank, a participating member, which is providing construction and permanent financing for Triumph House.

The project marks the first affordable housing deal to secure financing through the Funders Collaborative and provides an early example of how the model can support more affordable housing developers.

The milestone was celebrated at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex during an event hosted by Miami Homes For All and Enterprise.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined leaders from JPMorganChase, the Knight Foundation, BB Americas Bank and Propelling into Triumph to mark the Funders Collaborative’s first loan. The speakers shared how the model can help overcome barriers that often prevent affordable housing developments from moving forward.

“The Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative streamlines and accelerates capital and technical assistance into affordable housing deals that could otherwise take much longer to become fully funded,” said Annie Lord, executive director of Miami Homes For All. “Triumph House is just the beginning. We intend to shine a spotlight on many more deals to scale up production of the affordable housing that residents across the county urgently need.”

The Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative brings together more than 40 affordable housing lenders and investors, including banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), public agencies and philanthropies. The initiative is designed to speed up and increase capital for a growing pipeline of affordable housing projects and provide developers with technical assistance to secure that capital.

Miami Homes For All launched the Funders Collaborative with Enterprise Community Partners, drawing on Enterprise’s national affordable housing and community development expertise and its experience operating a similar model in Atlanta. The Miami initiative has been supported by $1 million each from both JPMorganChase and the Knight Foundation, with Miami-Dade County playing a key public sector role in supporting the coordinated effort.

That critical seed funding helped establish the Funders Collaborative’s operations, while the renewed support has helped sustain the effort and bring additional partners and resources to the table.

“Miami-Dade needs more housing — and we need to make it faster and easier to deliver,” said Maria Escorcia, head of Global Philanthropy, Southern Region, JPMorganChase. “Our investment in the Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative is about connecting community-based developers with what they need to start building. Triumph House is a concrete example of what this Funders Collaborative can make possible.”

The Knight Foundation’s commitment reflects its recognition that housing affordability is central to the region’s long-term vitality and ability to remain accessible to the people who live and work here.

“Housing supply is a major driver of regional affordability and long-term prosperity,” said Francesca de Quesada Covey, vice president of Community Impact at the Knight Foundation. “We supported the Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative to strengthen the systems that connect local leaders, capital and expertise.

“Triumph House would not have happened without the Funders Collaborative. It shows what this approach can unlock: a six-room home that will give young adults aging out of foster care a stable place to live and the support to build independent lives,” she added.

“Securing capital is only one part of bringing an affordable housing project to life,” said Shavon Saint Preux, founder and director of Propelling into Triumph. “Having partners who understand the process, have access to resources, and are invested in the outcome makes an enormous difference. We are proud for Triumph House to be the Funders Collaborative’s first milestone.”

Enterprise co-leads the Funders Collaborative’s operations and strategy with Miami Homes For All, bringing national expertise and providing technical review of project financial proposals. Enterprise works with developers to strengthen and refine their pitches to prospective financing partners.

“Getting projects financed is one of the hardest parts of developing affordable housing, and we must make it easier if we want to make a meaningful difference for Miami-Dade residents,” said Dr. Christie Cade, vice president and Southeast market leader, Enterprise Community Partners. “By bringing public, private, and philanthropic funders together to review vetted project proposals, the Funders Collaborative helps resolve financing gaps and move development forward. We invite more funders and developers to join us in unlocking the housing pipeline.”

The first deal comes as Miami-Dade continues to face a severe shortage of housing affordable to lower-income households. According to a 2026 analysis by the University of Florida’s Shimberg Center for Housing Studies, the county is missing more than 118,000 rental units affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of area median income, underscoring the need not only for additional funding, but for systems that can help developments reach the finish line.

With Triumph House moving forward, Miami Homes For All and Enterprise are now seeking to expand the pipeline of projects supported through the Funders Collaborative. Property owners and affordable housing developers are encouraged to bring opportunities to the Funders Collaborative, while banks, CDFIs, philanthropic organizations and other funders can inquire about joining as members.

For more information about the Greater Miami Housing Funders Collaborative, visit miamihomesforall.org/funders-collaborative.