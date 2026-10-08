Special to the Editor

The Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town series delivered yet another unforgettable evening with Rhythm Reborn, transforming the Miami Theater Center into a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community. The performance, which drew an enthusiastic crowd from across Miami Shores and beyond, showcased the auditorium’s continuing commitment to uplifting local artistry during its renovation period.

Next up is the Joseph Caleb Auditorium’s Caleb Around Town, presentation in recognition of America250 as part of the “Black Birth of Music Series,” the Birth of the Blues concert, honoring the Father of the Blues W.C. Handy featuring South Florida blues legend Mojo Ike & Val Woods and special guest spoken word artist Rebecca “Phoenix” Vaughns on Saturday November 14, 2026 7PM at the Sandrell Rivers Theater 6103 NW 7th Avenue Miami, FL 33127. Tickets Available online: https://miamidadearts.org/facilities/joseph-caleb-auditorium Sandrell Rivers Theater Box Office: 305 284 8872 Sandrell Rivers Theater Box Office Email: boxoffice@ftfshows.com

With future performances already in development, Caleb Around Town continues to strengthen its role as a cultural bridge—connecting audiences, celebrating heritage, and previewing the vibrant programming that will greet the community when the auditorium reopens. Rhythm Reborn didn’t just entertain—it reminded Miami-Dade residents of the timeless power of music to bring people together.

The Joseph Caleb Auditorium is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners.