Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office).

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County residents were placed on alert about fake appointment websites that are not valid appointments with the office.

Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez has warned residents about the fraudulent appointments in which the perpetrators can use

their personal information for identification theft and cost them money.

“Ending fraud and protecting residents are priorities for me,” said Fernandez. “No family should give away personal information, pay an

outside website, or take time off work for an appointment that does not exist in our system.”

Fernandez said ZipAppointments is not an official channel of the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, and neither is any other outside appointment website.

“Please do not use them to schedule services with us,” he said.

Fernandez said he sounded the alarm after residents arrived at Miami- Dade County Tax Collector offices with appointment confirmations from ZipAppointments.com, which is not an official system with the offices.

Residents seeking services are advised to book appointments directly through the Tax Collector’s official website, HYPERLINK

“http://mdctaxcollector.gov/”mdctaxcollector.gov, by selecting the Appointments option.

Residents who have already received an appointment confirmation from ZipAppointments or another unofficial website should call the Tax Collector’s Office at 305-375-5448 to verify their appointment before visiting one of its offices.

“We are working to put an end to fraudulent appointments and make sure residents have a clear, reliable way to reach their Tax Collector’s

Office,” Fernandez said. “When in doubt, come to us directly.”