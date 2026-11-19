Photo courtesy of miamihurricanes.com

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum announced on Tuesday its Class of 2027 inductees for the 57th UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Induction Banquet, which will be held next spring.

The 10-member class is comprised of football’s Calais Campbell, Kelly Jennings and C.J. Richardson; baseball’s Tom Farmer, Chris Hernandez and Jemile Weeks; track & field’s Charlette Greggs and Devon Hill; and basketball’s Adrienne Motley and Durand Scott.

“On behalf of the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, it gives us great pleasure to announce the 2027 Class of inductees, which is comprised of UM athletes from four different sports”, said UMSHoF&M President Mark Drobiarz. “We will celebrate this diverse class and showcase their outstanding accomplishments from their Miami careers at our induction banquet in the Spring of 2027.”

This year’s class will be formally introduced during an on-field ceremony at the Miami-Boston College game on Saturday, November 28th at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the “Hall of Fame Game” ceremonies.

The 57th UMSHoF&M Induction Banquet will be held in the spring of 2027 at a site and date to be announced later. For information on the banquet or the Hall of Fame’s other events, visit UMSportsHallofFame.com or contact the UMSHoF&M at 305-284-2775.

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni. The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2027, only 392 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in the University’s 100-year history.

Class of 2027 Biographies

Calais Campbell, Football (2005-2007)

In his breakout year of 2006, Campbell was selected first team All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) and was awarded the Jack Harding Award as Miami’s Most Valuable Player for leading the team in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (20.5). In 2007, the defensive end was named honorable mention All-ACC before deciding to turn pro and was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. A six-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team, Campbell was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019.

Tom Farmer, Baseball (1998-2001)

A two-time national champion (1999 & 2001), Farmer was a right-handed workhorse for Coach Jim Morris’ pitching staff. As a senior in 2001 he turned in one of the finest seasons in school history, leading the Canes to the national title with a 15-2 record and a 3.54 ERA while striking out 114 batters in 122 innings pitched. His 15 victories is tied for the 4th most in UM single season history.

Charlette Greggs, Track & Field (2002-2006)

Greggs was one of the most highly decorated sprinters in Miami history for coach Amy Deem’s program, being named an All-American an astonishing 11 times. As a junior in 2005, she earned Outdoor All-American honors in three events (the 200-meters, 4×100 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay) and anchored the Canes 4x400m relay to a sixth-place national finish. She capped her career in 2006 by becoming the first athlete in ACC history to repeat as conference champion in both the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash.

Chris Hernandez, Baseball (2008-2010)

A dominant left-handed pitcher who burst on the scene as a freshman going 11-0 with a 2.72 Era and 117 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched, Hernandez helped lead the Canes baseball program to its first ACC championship and a trip to the College World Series. After the season, he was rewarded by being named the National Freshman Pitcher of the Year, ACC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. After struggling in 2009, he bounced back in 2010 with a 10-3 record with a 2.64 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 innings. He was an All-ACC first team selection in both 2008 and 2010 and was drafted in the 2010 MLB Draft in the seventh round by the Boston Red Sox.

Devon Hill, Track & Field (2008-2012)

A highly decorated hurdler, Hill was a four-time ACC individual champion, sweeping titles in both the indoor 60-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles in 2011 and 2012. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2011 in the110-meter hurdles and first team All-American honors in 2012 by finishing as the national runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles with a school record time of 7.55 seconds. Also competed in the outdoor 4x100m relay and the outdoor 4x400m relay that set a school record in the event.

Kelly Jennings, Football (2001-2005)

Jennings was a standout cornerback for the Hurricanes who, as a redshirt freshman on the 2001 National Championship team, learned from some of the best corners in Hurricanes history, including Ed Reed, Phillip Buchanon and Mike Rumph. When his time came, Jennings did not disappoint, earning first team All-American honors by Sports Illustrated and second-team All-American honors by the Associated Press in 2005. He led the ACC in pass breakups that season with 16 and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Off the field, he was an Academic All-ACC selection. He was selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Adrienne Motley, Basketball (2013-2017)

Motley burst onto the scene by averaging a team-leading 11.1 points per game and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team her first year on campus. She was named first team All-ACC as both a sophomore and junior and a second team All-ACC selection as a senior. Her 1,844 career points is sixth all-time at Miami, and she averaged 14.3 points per game. She started 126 games, which ranks second all-time in program history, and she finished her Miami career with 169 made 3-pointers, which ranks sixth in program history.

C.J. Richardson, Football (1991-1994)

A hard-hitting defensive back and safety, Richardson established himself as a key leader for the Canes secondary playing alongside legendary defenders like Ray Lewis and Warren Sapp. His breakout season of 1994 was culminated by him being named first team All-American by the Associated Press and first team All-Big East. He was also a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award. The Miami secondary ranked No. 1 in the NCAA that year for pass defense. A seventh-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, he played three seasons in the league and is currently a high school football coach in Dallas.

Durand Scott, Basketball (2009-2013)

Scott was one of the key figures on Coach Jim Larrañaga’s squad that in 2013 claimed Miami’s first-ever ACC regular season and ACC Tournament championships. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was an ACC All-Tournament first team selection after scoring 32 points in the conference semifinal to lead the Canes to the title game. As a freshman, he was selected to the ACC All-Rookie Team (2009-2010). Durand is first in school history in minutes played, is tied for third in games played (132) and his 1,650 points (12.5 ppg) is ninth most.

Jemile Weeks, Baseball (2006-2008)

A speedy switch-hitting second baseman, Weeks stepped right into the starting lineup and hit .352 as a freshman, earning a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American nod, while being named the Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player and leading the Canes back to Omaha and the College World Series. He spent the summer of 2006 with USA Baseball winning a Gold Medal at the World University Games in Havana. As a sophomore, he led the ACC in triples with six, to go along with five homeruns and nine doubles. As a junior, he delivered a career year, hitting .363 with 13 home runs, 62 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 81 runs scored. He was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and the NCBWA. Weeks was a first-round pick (12th overall) of the Oakland Athletics in the 2008 MLB Draft.