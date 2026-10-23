FAMU President Dr. Marva Johnson, MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FAMU Vice President John F. Davis (Photo courtesy of FACEBOOK).

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Andre “The Hawk” Dawson the Governor’s Medal of Freedom in recognition of his distinguished baseball career, his contributions to Florida A&M University, and his lasting impact on the state of Florida.

The Governor’s Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor a Florida governor can bestow, and it recognized Dawson’s distinguished MLB career, his generous support of Florida A&M University’s baseball program, and his lasting impact on the state

“Today, I was proud to present the Governor’s Medal of Freedom to Baseball Hall of Famer and great Floridian Andre Dawson,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “His distinguished career in Major League Baseball, his contributions to the sport, and his lasting impact on our state have earned him this award. ‘The Hawk’ has represented Florida in the best possible way for decades. His generous support of FAMU and its baseball program has helped generations of student-athletes succeed. The Governor’s Medal of Freedom is the highest honor I can bestow on any Floridian, and Andre Dawson truly deserves this recognition.”

Dawson said the honor was humbling and phenomenal.

“I can’t express how grateful and gratifying it is because it’s been a journey,” he said during his acceptance speech. “And I couldn’t have made this journey without certain individuals who made a huge impact in my life that were mentors of mine. But again, this is just very humbling for me because of the meaning of this particular award.”

Born and raised in Miami, Dawson was a standout athlete at Southwest Miami Senior High School.

After going unrecruited out of high school, he took out student loans to attend Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, where he walked on to the Rattlers’ baseball team.

His performance at FAMU attracted the attention of Major League Baseball scouts, and the Montreal Expos selected him in the 1975 MLB Draft.

Dawson made his major league debut in 1976 and earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1977.

Over the course of his 21-year career, Dawson established himself as one of baseball’s most complete players, combining power at the plate, speed on the basepaths, and outstanding defense in the outfield.

He played for the Montreal Expos, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Florida Marlins, earning eight All-Star selections, eight Gold Glove Awards, and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Dawson’s 1987 season with the Chicago Cubs stands among the most memorable individual performances in baseball history.

He hit 49 home runs and recorded 137 runs batted in, earning National League Most Valuable Player honors.

By the end of his career, Dawson had amassed 438 home runs, 2,774 hits, 1,591 runs batted in, and 314 stolen bases.

In 2010, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

His other honors include having his number retired by the Expos, induction into the Expos and Cubs Halls of Fame, and recognition in the Washington Nationals Ring of Honor.

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Dawson has maintained a strong connection to Florida A&M University and its baseball program, supporting the institution that helped launch his professional career.

His commitment to advancing opportunities for student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities was recognized in 2018 when Major League Baseball’s HBCU baseball event was renamed the Andre Dawson Classic.

The event showcases HBCU baseball programs and provides student-athletes opportunities to compete and gain national exposure.

Dawson joins an esteemed group of past recipients, including Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, golfer Barbara Nicklaus, musician Jimmy Buffett, Coach Lee Corso, former Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady, and Everglades conservation champions Paul Tudor Jones, Nat Reed, George Barley, and Mary Barley, among others who have each been recognized for their lasting contributions to the state of Florida and beyond.