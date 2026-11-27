First Haitian Miami-Dade School Board member Linda Cothiere (Photos courtesy of Facebook).

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – A new chapter in Miami-Dade County School Board lore begins and marks the first time in history a Haitian-American was elected to serve on the board.

Linda Cothiere took her place after she was sworn into office on November 17, 2026, flanked by her family members and supporters on this special occasion.

She defeated former Miami Gardens Councilwoman Katrina Wilson by capturing 51.58 percent of the vote in a run-off election on November 3, 2026.

Cothiere, born in Haiti, begins her new journey as an education leader representing District 1, which is an area for underserved kids.

Cothiere, a classroom teacher and court mediator for three decades, replaces Dr. Steve Gallon III who left the school board to successfully run for Miami-Dade County Commissioner unopposed.

Gallon endorsed Cothiere to be his successor.

“As I stand alongside my fellow Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board members, I am reminded that this journey was never simply about winning an election,” Cothiere said after she was sworn in. “It has always been about answering a call to serve, being a voice for our children, advocating for our educators, and ensuring that every family has a seat at the table. “Today, as I take my place on the School Board dais as the newly elected Board Member for District 1, my heart is filled with humility, gratitude, and an overwhelming sense of responsibility.”

Cothiere, 58, grew up in Carol City and graduated from Miami Carol City Senior High.

She earned her associate degree at Miami Dade College and her bachelor’s in education at St. Thomas University, then gave her career back to the community that raised her, building adult-education programs that move our neighbors into real careers.

“Education is personal for me because this community raised me,” Cothiere said. “As an educator, court mediator and community advocate, I understand that student success happens when teachers are empowered, parents are engaged and schools have the resources they need.”

She said she is focusing on four priorities: empowering teachers, improving school safety and infrastructure, strengthening partnerships with parents and increasing efforts to recruit and retain educators.

She is also proposing to expand parental engagement efforts, including making information and resources available in English, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

Cothiere, the wife of state Rep. Wallace Aristide, is a Democrat but school board races are non-partisan.

District 1 encompasses Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami and North Miami Beach.

According to the Miami-Dade Elections Department, Democrats account for about 55 percent of its 134,422 voters, compared with 17 percent who are Republicans and 28 percent registered with another party or none.

About half of District 1 voters are Black, while 34 percent are Hispanic, 8 percent are White and 8 percent fall under another racial or ethnic classification.

Cothiere is one of two Blacks on the school board with Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall.

During the swearing ceremony for candidates who won their races, attorney Danny Espino was selected as the new chair for the school board and Mindingall was chosen vice chair.

Now, the new school board must tackle critical issues including a sharp decline in student enrollment and the proposal to close 10 public schools including those in historically Black neighborhoods.

The school district is losing roughly 15,000 students and millions of dollars in federal and state funding.

Multiple reports indicated the student exodus is driven by charter school’s enrollment, private schools with state vouchers and at home schooling.

But Miami-Dade School Superintendent Rafeal Villalobos said the reports are contrary.

He said the school district is losing students over several factors including a decline in the childbirth rate, Florida is no longer affordable and immigration.

“People are leaving the county because they can no longer afford to live here,” Villalobos said. “A lot of immigrants were coming into the country but that’s no longer the case. We have a small fraction of immigrant students today.”

Villalobos said Cothiere is a valuable addition to the school board.

“Ms. Linda Cothiere is a dedicated educator with years of experience,” he shared on social media. “I look forward to partnering with her to advance key initiatives for our students and community.”