Photo courtesy of futbolete.com

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – Roughly 6.3 million people in the U.S. could lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits under President Donald Trump’s new proposal to make deep cuts to the largest anti-hunger program.

Trump’s proposal would limit automatic eligibility for SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, to low-income households that receive cash assistance from the federally-funded Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Households using what the rule describes as non-cash or nominal TANF services would no longer automatically qualify.

The Trump administration said the proposal would save $44.6 billion between fiscal 2027 and 2031, albeit leaving millions of families struggling to find other food options.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has been chipping away at SNAP, citing wasteful spending and fraud including individuals stealing other people’s benefits.

Some people were accused of using SNAP benefits of deceased people.

The new proposal aligns with a law Republican lawmakers enacted in 2025 that slashed federal spending on the nation’s anti-hunger program, tightened eligibility, and bolstered work requirements; participation fell by about 5.5 million people in the year since, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The department’s proposal targets a policy called “broad-based categorical eligibility,” which lets states provide TANF benefits such as childcare or workforce training to effectively bypass SNAP’s income eligibility limit.

In 2024, nearly $214 million in SNAP benefits went to households that wouldn’t have met the program’s income or resource limits without TANF-driven categorical eligibility, according to the proposal.

If Trump’s proposal comes to fruition, states would have to absorb the program to ensure households don’t go hungry amid an affordability crisis that is hitting the nation.

Last year around this time, SNAP benefits were temporarily suspended during a government shutdown and running out of funds.

The suspension came during a critical time as millions of families were preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday relying on SNAP benefits.

About 25 states and organizations filed separate federal lawsuits challenging the suspension but the shutdown, which lasted 43 days, was over and Trump signed a bill that funded the government until January 30, 2026.

With the latest change, recipients are bracing for cuts to SNAP benefits, and most likely will seek food banks and food pantries which are struggling to meet the demands of food insecurity with high prices and federal funding cuts.

Feeding America and other food bank networks report 25–40 percent spikes in need this year, with many pantries serving record numbers of people, according to News Nation.

In some rural areas, federal programs once supplied up to 50 percent of local food, but deliveries have been cut or stopped.

Local pantries are also seeing long lines and rationing as supplies are dwindling.

According to Feeding South Florida, a hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, more than 1.7 million people are expected to experience food insecurity during the holiday season.

The organization is stepping up efforts to address the issue by feeding 500 people for Thanksgiving to fight food insecurity.

Feeding South Florida will host its inaugural Thanksgiving Community Feast on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The restrictions to SNAP benefits impact college students as well.

Most students enrolled at least half-time can’t receive SNAP, unless they qualify for an exemption, such as working 20 hours a week or holding a work-study job.

The Government Accountability Office found that even among potentially eligible students, about two-thirds weren’t receiving benefits.

As a result, they are relying on food pantries and food banks or simply go hungry.

In Florida, on two occasions in 2025, state lawmakers tried to create a Hunger-Free Campus pilot program for students but both bills in the House and Senate died in budget committees.

In 2026, a similar program which called for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to form hunger task forces at three state colleges with the highest share of Pell Grant eligible students, also failed.