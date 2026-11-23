Photo courtesy of WIKIPEDIA

Tom Jackson, a former NFL linebacker for the Denver Broncos and longtime ESPN sportscaster, has died, according to ESPN.

He was 75.

Jackson died suddenly in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 20, 2026.

No cause of death was given.

Born in Ohio on April 4, 1951, Jackson played college football at the University Louisville and was a fourth round draft pick of the Broncos in 1973.

He played his entire 13 year NFL career in Denver and was selected to three Pro Bowls, and worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN from 1987 until his retirement in 2016.

The ESPN sports crew paid an emotional tribute following Jackson’s death.

Chris Berman, who had decades-long partnership on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown, broke the news on air about Jackson’s death.

Berman repeatedly said the death was “unexpected” and “a shock,” noting that all of ESPN was “stunned.”

Berman called Jackson his best friend, both professionally and personally, and said he was kind, thoughtful, loyal, engaging, and someone whose laughter was unmistakable.

In describing Jackson, Berman quoted a verse from A Temptations’ song: “He’s got sunshine on a cloudy day,” Berman said.

ESPN football analyst and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss fought back tears while paying tribute to Jackson.

“We were talking just last night about the impact of you and Mr. Jackson… I can remember coming from games and waiting to rush to get home to watch Primetime, because all I wanted to know was what you and Tom Jackson were going to say about the team, and the performance that I put up on game day,” Moss said during Sunday NFL Countdown.

The Broncos organization released a statement following Jackson’s untimely demise.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver.

“Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

TJ’s dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.”

Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom’s wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates.”