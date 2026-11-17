Grammy-award winning singer Patti LaBelle (Photo courtesy of WIKIPEDIA).

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Grammy award-winning singer Patti LaBelle is coming to the City of Miramar.

The New Attitude singer is scheduled to perform on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, hosted by Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

Tickets for the concert start at $119.

LaBelle, 82, has embarked on a career spanning seven decades, selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

She has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame.

Rolling Stone included her on their list of 100 Greatest Singers. LaBelle is a dramatic soprano recognized for her vocal power, modal register range and emotive delivery.

LaBelle launched her professional music career in 1960 as the lead singer of the vocal group the Ordettes.

In 1962, the group signed with record producer Harold Robinson, was renamed Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles, and released early singles including “Down the Aisle” (1963) and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (1963).

LaBelle launched her solo career in 1977 with her self-titled debut album Patti LaBelle.

For tickets, visit https://www.stubhub.com/patti-labelle-miramar-tickets-12-18-2026/event/1.