National Forum of Black Public Administrators South Florida Chapter Vice President Dr. Danita Crawford (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – National Forum of Black Public Administrators South Florida Chapter Vice President Dr. Danita Crawford received the prestigious President’s Award at the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA) Awards during a ceremony on Saturday October 24, 2026.

“What a wonderful honor to be recognized for her outstanding work, dedication, and contributions to public service,” the organization said on social media. “This well-deserved recognition reflects her passion for leadership, service, and making a meaningful difference in our communities. “We are especially grateful for Dr. Crawford’s continued leadership and commitment.”

Dr. Crawford is a nationally recognized leader in public service, mental and behavioral health, and organizational development.

With over 20 years of experience across higher education, senior management, and government administration, Dr. Crawford is a transformative leader in mental health, equity, and diversity initiatives .

She has served as District Recovery Services Manager for Broward County Public Schools following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, leading the development and implementation of critical educational and mental health services for affected communities.

Her career includes managing multi‑million‑dollar government contracts, overseeing strategic planning, and driving organizational growth in nonprofit and public sector settings.

She is also the co‑founder of The DS Collective, a venture focused on helping individuals unlock their full potential.

Dr. Crawford is also a strategic advisor for Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity at the national level, shaping leadership practices that promote equity and inclusion.

She is active in leadership development through college teaching, mentorship, and participation in national programs.

Dr. Crawford’s other honors and recognition include:

* 2015 Innovation of the Year – Children’s Home Society of Florida

* Broward County’s 100 Outstanding Women (2016 & 2017) – Boys and Girls Club of America.

* Legacy Magazine’s South Florida Top Black Educators (2024).

* Director’s Pinnacle Award – Federal Government, for excellence and innovation.

* President’s Award – American Society for Public Administration (ASPA).