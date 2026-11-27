By Antonia Williams-Gary

The people have spoken.

A clear and convincing mandate has been handed to the Democrats: from the U.S. Senate to the House of Representatives, to Governors, and to State and local officials across the country.

Now we have a democrat majority Congress and Senate.

Not only that, but the next Speaker of the House will also most likely be a Black man, a first in the Nation!

And further, (clutch our pearls), a Black man was elected to be the Senator from Mississippi.

So much history is already being rewritten as the result of the 2026 mid- term elections, but what happens over the next few years remains the

harbinger for generations to come.

Yes, celebration is called for as we enjoy riding the blue wave, but we have so much more work to do until the 2028 Presidential election- and beyond- and we cannot rest on the laurels of this last election.

Statistics underscore the power of the Black vote in the mid-terms; Black women have proven to be the primary actors in the past few election cycles

as organizers, fund-raisers, voters, etc.

The entire infrastructure of the newly re-constituted Democratic party- with progressives, moderates and, yes even conservative democrats, are now

charged with the heavy lift of establishing a unified front, a workable agenda, and a stalwart march toward the office of President- for the next 4-

8 years.

The numbers are there, but the threat of dissolving into deeper divisions, dilutions in the ranks, and/or disruptions at the margins of policy

differences, is all too real.

How does one get 258 democrat Congressmen and 56 democrat Senators to march to the same drumbeat?

It will take practice and more practice under the leadership of strong leaders.

Hence, the debate about the qualities of Hakeem Jeffries as the next Speaker of the House- the third most powerful person in the government.

Questions swirl around Jeffries’ past voting record, especially his alleged alliance with AIPEC, a powerful pro-Israel lobby.

Jeffries denies being influence by any group, and he has, in the past, declared that more scrutiny is needed into the funding for Israel.

He will be walking a tight rope across the questions and challenges from his progressive members who debate about what is best for America, for

instance, the need for securing and maintaining international alliances, i.e., a strategic military partnership with Israel, versus increasing the social safety net for US citizens, e.g., Medicare for all, lowering gas prices, making the economy more affordable, etc.

The Senate has a similar existential question under consideration for their leader; re-electing a pro-Israel agenda (Chuck Shumer) versus a pro-

American agenda (Chris Von Hollen).

Schumer has been the Senate leader since 2017.

Von Hollen offers a new perspective.

Right now, the Israel question is the biggest divide between them.

Reminder: Project 2025, sponsored by the Heritage Foundation, has a very strong pro-Israel component, calling for US support for military assistance, including nearly $4 billion in annual military aid through 2028.

That issue may be the linchpin in governing over the next two years and into the upcoming Presidential election cycle.

Where do you stand?

Black people’s votes have proven vital to the democrats, and we can choose how we want to execute our demands for full citizenship without

being prejudiced, bigoted or antisemitic.

Can’t we?

But make no mistake, the right-leaning principles outlined in Project 2025 are still being implemented under the current administration; appointed and anointed individuals have been strategically placed to carry out its mandate: Stephen Miller, the public face of The Project, is the tip of that

iceberg,

Donald J. Trump has promised to use the power of the veto to thwart the majority democrat House and Senate.

Two thirds majority of the House and Senate is required to override any general Presidential veto- for which the Democrats fall short- requiring deft powers of persuasion and negotiations across the isles.

Complex procedural rules can be used to work around presidential vetoes, but experience and sharp card-playing skills- a la Nancy Pelosi-are going to be necessary over the next two years.

Will Jeffries- unchallenged as Speaker- Schumer, or Van Hollen have what it takes to hold the tideagainst the veto and the republicans?

What can you do?

It is incumbent on us to continue working in the trenches- to elect and hold our elected officials accountable; make them respond to the people’s

agenda for a better life, greater liberty, and unfettered freedom to pursue happiness under good, fair and just laws.

Every citizen has access to their representatives.

Use that leverage.

It is in the power of your vote!