U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and the family of Sgt. La David T. Johnson (Photos courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson).

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – A Miami Gardens U.S. soldier who was killed abroad during a reconnaissance mission nine years ago will have an affordable housing project named in his honor.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s family, local dignitaries and the military community were on hand for the ground breaking ceremony for Sgt. La David T. Johnson Veterans Villas, 8111 Northwest 17th Avenue.

The 1,900 square feet housing project with three and four bedrooms, is designated for military veterans who risked their lives for their country but can’t find affordable places to live after returning to civilian life.

Retiring U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Democrat, secured over $3 million in federal funding for the project, paying homage to Johnson and other fallen soldiers and military veterans for putting their lives on the line.

The federally funded affordable housing project is supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Hoodline and is being developed by CRC Leadership Inc., JL Brown Development Corp., Miami‑Dade County, and local housing advocates.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2027.

It was an emotional tribute for Wilson and Johnson’s family, who was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for Valor.

“Our veterans fought for us, and we must fight for them,” Wilson said. “I am proud to have secured the $3 million earmark to build these much-needed homes for veterans, named for our hometown hero, Sgt. La David Johnson, who gave his life in Niger.

Wilson said military veterans, some who are homeless, should have a home of their own for making the ultimate sacrifice.

“What I’m trying to do is to make sure they have dignity, they are safe and can have a home,” she said. “I want people to understand that we appreciate Sgt. La David Johnson and his sacrifice. We appreciate his family and the sacrifice they made.”



Johnson, who was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, was killed along with three other soldiers, on October 4, 2017 in Niger as a result of hostile fire.

The 25-year-old was participating in a joint patrol of U.S. Army Special Forces and host nation military forces that was conducting a reconnaissance mission.

Johnson’s body was returned home where he was buried at Fred Hunter’s Hollywood Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Florida.

He left behind a wife and a young son.

His wife, Myeshia Johnson, said honoring her husband’s heroic act was touching and means a lot to her family.

“I feel very proud,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. And to know the city is honoring his name is a blessing.”

La David Johnson Jr., who was two years old when his father died, said he’s proud of his dad and the affordable housing project named after him.

“I’m very happy and honored,” he said.

The Sgt. La David T. Johnson Veterans Villas is part of a broader effort by governments and affordable housing advocates to house military veterans amid an affordability issue nationwide.

Major U.S. cities experienced homeless surges among veterans but struggled to find solutions.

Florida, however, has been making strides to curb the veterans homeless rate.

According to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, the veterans homeless rate has dropped to 70 percent since 2010.

With cuts to the Housing Urban Development (HUD) program triggering a homeless surge, Florida stepped up efforts to find housing for military veterans who found it difficult to buy homes and lease apartments amid the state’s rising housing costs.

In Florida, millions of dollars have been invested through VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families grants, as well as VA Supportive Housing vouchers that provide long-term rental assistance to help homeless veterans with high needs obtain and sustain permanent housing.

According to Florida Point-In-Time (PIT), 2010 reported 7,794 homeless veterans.

The 2019 count reported 2,472 homeless veterans.

Florida has significantly reduced veteran homelessness, but thousands of veterans still rely on specialized programs and services for housing, healthcare, and employment support.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sgt. La David Johnson Veterans Villas, praised the project for veterans.

“Our veterans have given an extraordinary amount in service to our nation, and they deserve our continued gratitude, respect, and support,” said Fernandez. “This project not only honors the memory of Sgt. La David Johnson, but also helps ensure that veterans in our community have access to the housing and support they deserve.”

Fernandez emphasized that honoring veterans must extend beyond words and ceremonies.

“Projects like the Sgt. La David Johnson Veterans Villas represent a tangible commitment to supporting those who served while preserving the memory of local heroes whose sacrifice continues to inspire the community,” he said.