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MIAMI – The Florida Bar is offering all high school students an opportunity to compete in a contest to learn about the appellate process.

The 2026-2027 High School Appellate Brief Writing and Moot Court competition serves as a learning experience, especially those who are planning to pursue a career in law.

The registration and brief submission deadline for the two-part program is Friday, January 15, 2027.

Preliminary rounds will be held virtually March 3-5.

Students who advance to the semifinals will present in-person arguments at the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 6, with finalists presenting in-person arguments before the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee on Wednesday, April 7.

The teams that make it to the semifinal round will argue before the First District Court of Appeal and the statewide final round is held at the Florida Supreme Court.

Schools can register up to two teams, with each team consisting of two student competitors, a total of four students per school.

Students will have coaches/attorneys provided by the Law Related Education Committee to help guide them on writing appellate briefs and present their cases during a Moot Court.

Coaches will spend a few hours per week conducting practice sessions to prepare students for oral arguments which can be done virtually or in person.

Sessions will be held during the first two weeks of February.

Participant teams will select meeting dates and times based on the submitted volunteer availability.

Attorneys may lead sessions individually or in partnership with other attorneys.

Attorneys are asked to keep all session details confidential until the competition concludes.

This is also an opportunity for the attorneys to be mentors to aspiring legal professionals.

Last year’s competition produced two local winners.

Daniella Glebov and Jade Capella, students at American Heritage School in Broward County, won the 2025-2026 competition.

To register for the competition, visit High School Appellate Brief Writing HYPERLINK “https://www.floridabar.org/about/cmtes/cmte-cm470/high-school-appellate-moot-court-program/”& HYPERLINK “https://www.floridabar.org/about/cmtes/cmte-cm470/high-school-appellate-moot-court-program/” Moot Court Competition or email LREC Staff Liaison Ruby Munguia.