FAMU President Dr. Marva Johnson, MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FAMU Vice President John F. Davis (Photo courtesy of FACEBOOK).

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

MIAMI – Swinging a bat since he was a kid, Andrew Dawson knew he would reach unprecedented heights in his baseball career.

Dawson was a standout player at Southwest Miami High School and FAMU and reached the pinnacle of his professional career when he was inducted into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

He earned the moniker “The Hawk” by being the only kid who wasn’t shy about grounding balls and attacking them like a hawk.

His contributions to MLB, FAMU and the Miami community earned Dawson another prestigious honor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Dawson the Governor’s Medal of Freedom in recognition of his distinguished baseball career and his lasting impact on the state of Florida.

The Governor’s Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor a Florida governor can bestow upon a person.

“Today, I was proud to present the Governor’s Medal of Freedom to Baseball Hall of Famer and great Floridian Andre Dawson,” saiD DeSantis. “His distinguished career in Major League Baseball, his contributions to the sport, and his lasting impact on our state have earned him this award. ‘The Hawk’ has represented Florida in the best possible way for decades. His generous support of FAMU and its baseball program has helped generations of student-athletes succeed. The Governor’s Medal of Freedom is the highest honor I can bestow on any Floridian, and Andre Dawson truly deserves this recognition.”

Dawson said the honor was humbling and phenomenal.

“I can’t express how grateful and gratifying it is because it’s been a journey,” he said during his acceptance speech. “And I couldn’t have made this journey without certain individuals who made a huge impact in my life that were mentors of mine. But again, this is just very humbling for me because of the meaning of this particular award.”

Dawson, a Miami native, wasn’t recruited out of high school despite being a standout athlete at Southwest Miami High School.

He was a walk-on at FAMU in Tallahassee and his stellar performance piqued the interest of MLB Baseball scouts, who marveled at his batting skills, hitting towering blasts in the stadium.

The Montreal Expos, now the Washington Nationals, selected him in the 1975 MLB Draft and Dawson made his debut a year later, winning the National League Rookie of the Year honors.

In a career that spanned 21 years, Dawson established himself as one of baseball’s most complete players, combining power at the plate, speed on the basepaths, and outstanding defense in the outfield.

He played for the Montreal Expos, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and his hometown team the Florida Marlins, earning eight All-Star selections, eight Gold Glove Awards, and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Dawson’s 1987 season with the Chicago Cubs stands among the most memorable individual performances in baseball history.

He hit 49 home runs and recorded 137 runs batted in, earning National League Most Valuable Player honors.

By the end of his career, Dawson had amassed 438 home runs, 2,774 hits, 1,591 runs batted in, and 314 stolen bases.

He is one of only eight players in major league history to record over 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases in his career (300-300 club); the other players to accomplish this are Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds, Reggie Sanders, Steve Finley, Alex Rodriguez and Carlos Beltrán.

Dawson is also one of only five members of the 400 HR-300 SB club, along with Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Alex Rodriguez, and Carlos Beltrán.

In 2010, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

His other honors include having his number retired by the Expos, induction into the Expos and Cubs Halls of Fame, and recognition in the Washington Nationals Ring of Honor.

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Dawson has maintained a strong connection to FAMU and its baseball program, supporting the institution that helped launch his professional career.

His commitment to advancing opportunities for student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities was recognized in 2018 when Major League Baseball’s HBCU baseball event was renamed the Andre Dawson Classic.

The event showcases HBCU baseball programs and provides student-athletes opportunities to compete and gain national exposure.

FAMU President Dr. Marva B. Johnson said Dawson’s accomplishments continue to inspire generations of athletes.

“The journey of Andre ‘The Hawk’ Dawson, the first FAMU alumnus inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is a powerful testament to what determination, discipline and opportunity make possible. He came to Florida A&M University as a walk-on and, under our legendary coach, Costa ‘Pop’ Kittles, earned a scholarship and became a standout Rattler,” said Johnson. “We celebrate a Floridian whose accomplishments elevated the game of baseball, inspired generations of athletes and brought tremendous pride to Florida A&M University. Mr. Dawson has shown every Rattler, on the field and off, that greatness is measured by how far you go, and how you carry yourself along the way.”

Dawson joins an esteemed group of past recipients, including Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, golfer Barbara Nicklaus, musician Jimmy Buffett, Coach Lee Corso, former Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady, and Everglades conservation champions Paul Tudor Jones, Nat Reed, George Barley, and Mary Barley, among others who have each been recognized for their lasting contributions to the state of Florida and beyond.

FAMU President Dr. Marva Johnson, MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FAMU Vice President John F. Davis (Photo courtesy of FACEBOOK).