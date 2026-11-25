Photo courtesy of cwhf.org

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the designation of Step Up, Step Further, and AAA as Scholarship Granting Organizations under the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarship Program, creating a new pathway for individuals to support educational opportunities for eligible K-12 students beginning January 1, 2027.

The announcement also includes a new partnership between Step Up, Step Further and the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Prosperity Initiative, which will work with Florida employers to secure at least $250 million in commitments for the federal tax credit program in 2027.

Step Up, Step Further additionally announced $5 million in private donations to support implementation of the new initiative.

“Since we delivered universal school choice in 2023, nearly half of all K-12 students in Florida have enrolled in private or charter schools. Families are no longer limited by income or ZIP code in pursuing the best educational options for their children,” said DeSantis. “Today, we designated two Scholarship Granting Organizations to administer funds from the new Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program that we opted into this year. This program will help students across Florida–in traditional district schools and school choice options alike–achieve their full potential by covering educational expenses like tutoring and instructional materials.”

Florida Commissioner of Education Dr. Henry Mack said educational freedom is ultimately about opportunity.

“It is about ensuring that every student has access to the tools, resources, and support needed to pursue their unique path,” Mack said. “This new partnership creates additional avenues for communities to invest in students and reinforces our commitment to helping every learner reach their full potential.”

Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation credits DeSantis for enhancing education choice for all students.

“Governor DeSantis is already known as America’s leadership governor when it comes to enacting universal choice for our K-12 students, and now he will be known for launching America’s first effort to redirect $1 billion to help K-12 students further excel,” said Wilson. “Every 30,000 taxpayers who participate generates $50 million annually for kids. What he did today is rocket fuel for low-income kids in our K-12 system. “

The federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarship Program will allow eligible individuals to receive a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualified contributions to designated Scholarship Granting Organizations. Married couples filing jointly may receive credits of up to $3,400 when both spouses make eligible contributions.

Through the program, scholarship funds may be used for a broad range of educational expenses, including tuition, tutoring, special education services, books, instructional materials, and other qualifying educational resources.

Eligible Florida students already receiving certain state education choice scholarships may also benefit from the federal program, creating additional opportunities for families to access educational resources that meet their children’s needs.

Through the Florida Prosperity Initiative partnership, employers will be encouraged to inform employees about the program and its potential to support students. The effort will focus particularly on low-income students attending Florida public schools who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

The designation of Step Up, Step Further, and AAA marks Florida’s launch of the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarship Program and creates a statewide partnership among government, businesses, philanthropic organizations, and scholarship providers to expand educational opportunities for students in public, charter, and private educational settings.