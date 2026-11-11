Former Coral Springs Commission candidate Marly Metayer and the mother of slain Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer (Picture courtesy of Facebook).

By David L. Snelling

South Florida Times

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The mother of slain Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer lost her bid to continue her daughter’s work on the city commission.

Marly Metayer finished second in a five-person race, collecting 35 percent of the vote during the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

William “Bill” Capplid won Seat 3 on the Coral Springs City Commission with 38 percent of the vote.

Metayer, a 57-year-old registered nurse, ran a grassroots campaign underscoring her daughter’s vision for the city that gave her the opportunity to be leader and the voice for the Haitian community.

She was also running while grief stricken after losing two children in a four-month span.

Nancy Metayer was the first Haitian American to be elected on the city commission and despite her mother’s election loss, Marly Metayer vows to be a community leader and continue her daughter’s legacy.

“Although the outcome was not what we had hoped for, I want to take a moment to say thank you,” she said on social media. This race was incredibly close, and while I may not be walking away with the victory, I am walking away with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and an appreciation for everything we accomplished together. To my team: There are simply not enough words to express how grateful I am for each and every one of you.”

The deaths of Metayer’s two children sent her into a tailspin of despair.

Her son, 26-year-old Donovan Metayer who was struggling with mental health, committed suicide in late 2025, and Nancy Metayer, was shot and killed by her husband in April 2026.

According to police, Stephen Bowen killed Metayer in a domestic violence dispute at their home.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

He has pleaded not guilty.

“This campaign was also deeply personal for me,” Marly Metayer said. “The grief of losing my children has changed me in ways words could never fully explain.”

She said there were days when pushing forward was difficult, but somehow, that grief became part of her strength.

“It reminded me to look at life differently, to walk in the shoes of others, to lead with compassion, and to understand that behind every person is a story we may never know. I carried that perspective with me throughout this entire journey,” she said.

Metayer, who migrated from Haiti when she was 13 years-old, said she is focusing on another campaign.

She launched a mental health campaign in an effort to help people who are struggling and might be mulling suicide.

Metayer said he was a big part of September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Coral Springs.

“As a parent, you’re never ready for any type of loss of that magnitude,” she said. “My baby boy was full of life. Unfortunately, he is not here with us physically.”

Metayer said her son didn’t have any signs of mental health illness.

“This is what’s so tricky about mental health, sometimes you just don’t see any signs,” she said. “As a parent, if I had seen any signs, I would’ve stepped in right there and then to prevent something harsh from happening to someone you love so much.”

Metayer said currently she works with the mental health population as a nurse which is her passion.

“Some of the most important things I learned in my life didn’t come from a classroom,” she said. “It came from knowing people by sitting at a patient’s bedside, listening to them and talking to them. We have no idea what they are going to do next.”

She said Nancy Metayer, who had two years left in her term, was the voice for the Haitian community and sponsored legislation to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month for the first time in Coral Springs’ history.

“Nancy was an advocate in the community,” she said. “And we need to continue that legacy and represent the Haitian population because everyone deserves to be heard and present in their community.”

Marly Metayer said the support following the tragedies and her election campaign was overwhelming.

“Although we came up short by a very close margin, I do not consider this journey a loss,” she said. “I gained friendships, strengthened relationships, learned so much, and had the privilege of connecting with people throughout our community. I may not have won the election, but I will never regret answering the call to serve.”