Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Office)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Office announces nearly $9 Million in operational savings returned to Miami-Dade County Public Schools to support students and teachers.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez presented a check for $8,995,000 to Miami-Dade County Public Schools on behalf of his office.

The tax collector office returned the funds after covering its operating expenses, making nearly $9 million available to the district to support students and teachers across Miami-Dade County.

“After covering our operating expenses, we returned these taxpayer dollars to the district, where they can support students and teachers across Miami-Dade County,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez.

Fernandez thanked Superintendent Rafael A. Villalobos, School Board Chair Danny Espino, School Board members Mari Tere Rojas and Roberto J. Alonso, and the entire district staff for warmly welcoming the Tax Collector’s team during the check presentation. He also recognized the teachers, bus drivers, and school employees who serve students and families every day.

“As a father of two daughters, I’m grateful to everyone who plays a part in a child’s school day, from the bus driver who gets them to school safely to the teacher who helps them through a difficult lesson,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez also credited the employees of the Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector for managing operating expenses carefully while continuing to serve residents across the county.

“To every member of the Tax Collector’s team, thank you for taking care of every taxpayer dollar,” Fernandez said. “Your work made it possible to put nearly $9 million back into the hands of our public schools.”