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AT&T customers might be eligible for up to $7,500 following two major data breaches, according to Advert.

Millions of customers may have been impacted and are entitled to compensation from the telecommunications giant which agreed to a settlement of $177 million.

The breach exposed customer’s personal information and call records.

According to the settlement, not every AT&T customer affected by the security infringement will be entitled to receive thousands of dollars in compensation, with the amount available depending on which breach exposed your information and whether evidence can be provided.

After announcing that it was investigating a data leak in March 2024, involving information belonging to current and former customers, it transpired that the exposed dataset, which appeared on the dark web, contained personal information dating back to 2019, including Social Security numbers, with around 73 million current and former customers affected.

A separate incident was disclosed in July 2024 after AT&T discovered that customer records had been illegally downloaded from a third-party cloud platform.

Advert reported that breach involved countless telephone numbers and call and text message records relating to “nearly all” AT&T cellular customers, as well as customers of other providers using its network, between May 1 and October 31, 2022, with the two incidents leading to lawsuits against the company, which ultimately agreed to establish a settlement fund worth $177 million.

The agreement divides the money into two separate funds, with $149 million going to claims relating to the March breach and $28 million for the incident disclosed in July.