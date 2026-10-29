The Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center

MIAMI – The Marshall L. Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is hosting the Bahamas at the Jazz to Junkanoo, Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue.

The event is designed to connect Miami to the Bahamas at the Jazz to Junkanoo closing showcase with a culture fair.

Participants will enjoy an immersive celebration filled with high-energy live music, and a fleet of authentic Bahamian food trucks parked on-site.

Guests can enjoy musical demonstrations and check out a dedicated pop-up exhibition diving deep into the beautiful Bahamian tradition of Junkanoo.

Beyond the performances, you will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with premier museums, cultural heritage groups, and leading organizations working in arts and education.

Culture Fair Participants Include:

* American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress

* Americans for Immigrant Justice

* The Bethel House Bahamian-American Museum

* The Black Archives

* Digital Library of the Caribbean

* Exceptional Educational Outreach Bahamas

* FIU Department of African and African Diaspora Studies

* Goombay Festival Planning Committee

* Goombay Kids

* Museum of Miami

* Profiles in Black Miami

* Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Admission to the entire grounds is completely free, but entry requires prior registration.

Secure complimentary family tickets by visiting Eventbrite at www.eventnbrite.com.