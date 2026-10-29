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MIAMI – The late Dr. Frederick A. Morley, longtime principal of Charles R. Drew Elementary School, will have a street named in his honor.

Miami-Dade County is hosting a street naming ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 9:45 a.m., at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, 1775 N.W. 60th Street.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon sponsored a resolution to co-designate N.W. 60 Street from Northwest 17 and 22 avenues as Dr. Frederick A. Morley Way.

Morley was an educator and community leader who inspired kids at the school to become teachers and other professionals.

Morley was the principal for over 20 years and was the recipient of the 2002 Arts for a Complete Education Leadership Award.

He was the district’s first principal of the year in 2002 and was celebrated for integrating the arts into student learning as a tool to motivate, improve, and reward achievement pdfs.dadeschools.net.

He was instrumental in launching and expanding the district’s first talent magnet program at Charles R. Drew Elementary, ensuring a well-rounded curriculum that included drama, dance, music, and visual arts.

His leadership also incorporated a Full-Service School Program to provide medical and social services to students pdfs.dadeschools.net.

In 2002, the Miami-Dade County School Board passed a resolution to honor him for receiving the Arts for a Complete Education (ACE) Leadership Award for School Administrator, presented by Florida Secretary of Education Jim Horne at the ACE Summer Leadership Conference in Orlando.

According to a 2025 obituary notice, Dr. Morley, 91, passed away on February 19, 2025. He was a retired educator from the Miami-Dade County School Board System.