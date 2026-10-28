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MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Community Service Department is hosting a community job fair in honor of Veterans Day, which is set for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 N.W. 22nd Avenue.

Companies’ representatives and recruiters will be on hand to interview candidates and learn about job opportunities available.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress business attire and bring a copy of their resume and current and previous work.

The goal is to make a good first impression for companies seeking to hire people to fill positions.

Military veterans are also urged to attend the job expo.

For more information, contae Darryl K. Baxter at 305-756-2830 or email him at dbaxter@miamidade.gov.