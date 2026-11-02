Photo courtesy of vecteezy.com

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami residents seeking to rent a home might be eligible for up to $4,800 for move-in expenses.

North Miami’s Tenant-based Rental Assistance Program is offering first and last month’s rental assistance from federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the City of North Miami.

Rental seekers are required to show proof of financial hardship to qualify for the expenses and the home must be located in North Miami.

Assistance cannot exceed two months’ worth of rent, and the city sends the money directly to the landlord or property owner.

Eligibility requires applicants to show they can pay rent going forward, even though they must also establish that they face financial hardship.

The program is limited to households earning no more than 80 percent of the Miami-Dade area median income, as determined by HUD.

According to CiberCuba, the listed annual income limits are $69,400 for a single-person household and $79,300 for a two-person household.

For a three-person household, the annual limit is $89,200, and for four people, it rises to $99,100.

To apply, https://www.northmiami.gov/252/Tenant-Based-Rental-Assistance