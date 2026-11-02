Miramar Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards (Photo courtesy of the City of Miramar).

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The City of Miramar is inviting the community to join officials and the police department for an open discussion on a host of issues including safety and crime prevention, and building a relationship with law enforcement.

Miramar Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards and the Miramar Police Department are hosing the Community Conversations on Safety event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the City of Miramar Commission Chambers, 2300 Civic Center Place.

Topics of discussion includes:

* Crime Prevention & Personal Safety

* Neighborhood Safety & Community Awareness

* Holiday Safety Tips

* Scams, Fraud, & Financial Crimes

* Home & Vehicle Security

* Online Safety & Identity Protection

* Emergency Preparedness & When to Call 911

* Community Policing & Building Relationships

* How Residents Can Report Suspicious Activity

* Resources & Programs Available through the Miramar Police Department

The event will also include a toy drive supporting children in Venezuela, Colombia and Jamaica.

To participate, register at MiramarCommunityConversations.eventbrite.com, or call 954-602-HELP.