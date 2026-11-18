Photo courtesy of STOCK

MIAMI – What does Biscayne Bay mean to students?

We’ll find out soon through an art contest.

Miami-Dade County’s Baynanza 2027 Art Contests is currently open to students in K-12 and amateur photographers.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) is now accepting submissions to its annual art contests ahead of its signature Bananaz Cleanup Day.

Students are required to submit artwork and photos that reflect how much Biscayne Bay means to them including ideas to protect the water from pollution and toxic chemicals.

Participants will have until December 4, 2026 to submit their artwork for the contest to DERM in partnership with the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

The winning artwork will be used to design T-shirts, posters, stickers and other promotions for Baynanza.

The art contests are organized around age groups:

* Sticker Contest – Elementary school students

* Poster Contest – Middle school students

* T-shirt Contest – High school students

* Amateur Photography Contest – Residents of all ages

Finalists in each category receive tickets to Vizcaya, with the first-place winners having their designs featured on materials handed out at the event.

All winners will be announced at the Baynanza Kickoff held early in 2027.

“Involving Miami-Dade’s children and families is essential to inspiring the next generation to care for Biscayne Bay,” said Loren Parra, DERM Director and Miami-Dade County’s Chief Resilience Officer. “When young people learn about the Bay through creativity and self-expression, they begin to understand how their everyday actions affect the environment around them. These contests not only spark imagination—they also help build awareness, responsibility, and a lifelong connection to our natural resources.”

Baynanza Art Contests is a prelude to the Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day, which is set for Saturday, April 10, 2027.

During cleanup day, thousands of volunteers pitch in at more than 30 sites throughout the county to remove tons of trash and debris from Biscayne Bay’s shores and other waterways.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who has been an environmental advocate for years, said this year’s Baynanza marks 45 years of clean-up efforts.

“These initiatives give our local children and teenagers a creative outlet for sharing their talent and helping everyone learn about our beautiful Biscayne Bay and explore ways to better protect it,”she said.

DERM released the 2026 Biscayne Bay Report Card in May which offers both encouraging signs of ecological recovery and a stark reminder that the health of the Bay remains at risk due to the constant flow of pollutants and nutrients that are harmful for its ecosystem.

When she was a Miami-Dade County Commissioner n 2018, Cava sponsored a resolution for DERM to deliver an annual Biscayne Bay report card following the Biscayne Bay Health Summit, establishing a critical tool to help track the Bay’s health and guide restoration efforts over time.

The report uses an easy-to-understand “stoplight” approach to evaluate key water quality and habitat indicators, to translate scientific findings into simple scores of green, yellow and red to indicate good, fair and poor status.

“Now in its eighth year, the Biscayne Bay Report Card remains one of our most important tools for understanding the long-term health of our community’s ‘Blue Heart,’” said Cava. “This year’s findings show that while targeted restoration efforts are making a difference in some areas, Biscayne Bay continues to face serious threats from pollution and nutrient runoff. Together, we can help preserve Biscayne Bay for future generations.”

For more information on the arts contests and to submit work, email Baynanza@miamidade.gov.