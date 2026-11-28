Photo courtesy of ntd.com

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it will award $400 million for Florida to support its flooding recovery efforts.

Massive flooding from torrential rain and King Tide left streets in South Florida looking like a lake, impacting travel and water entering the homes of Broward County residents.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency following the flood and other disasters.

“The state will receive more than $212.2 million through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides federal reimbursement to communities after a disaster for debris removal, emergency protective measures taken to reduce or eliminate disaster impacts, and to repair or rebuild damaged critical infrastructure,” FEMA stated in a press release.

More than $147.3 million to state agencies for emergency response following multiple disasters, including more than $87.1 million for Florida Division of Emergency Management, more than $49.6 million for Florida Department of Transportation and $5.5 million for Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The agency clarified in an email that these funds were to support recovery “from multiple past disasters, such as Helene and Milton.

In addition, FEMA also awarded nearly $185.4 million for projects that will help to prevent or at least reduce future disaster-related damage.

“This money is being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Through this program, state, local or territory governments and Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure,” FEMA stated.

DeSantis had said Monday that he had submitted a federal emergency declaration request for flooding in early November but that the state also was still gathering the data that FEMA requires to submit a request for the second round of flooding last week.

“We do anticipate that that will be received positively,” DeSantis said. “Obviously, we had a China trip (by President Donald Trump). There was stuff going on with the federal government and the leadership, but we anticipate that that will be approved. I know (U.S. Rep) Mike’s (Haridopolos) has been working very hard to make sure that’s approved.”