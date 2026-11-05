Mural Masters Miami (PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMIANDBEACHES.COM).

MIAMI, FL — The Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE305) announces Mural Masters Miami, a new global mural competition debuting during Miami Art Week 2026 that unites elite street artists, muralists, and visual storytellers for four days of live public art.

Battle Week runs Thursday, December 3, 2026, to Saturday, December 5, 2026, while murals will be up for viewing until Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the 9th Street Pedestrian Mall, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 in Overtown.

“Mural Masters Miami is more than an art show; it’s a cultural movement engineered for Miami Art Week and designed for the next generation of global creators,” says Cacos Mervil, event curator. “Each wall becomes a stage. Each artist becomes a contender.”

Each mural becomes part of a larger public experience.” Timed to Miami Art Week, the internationally renowned week of contemporary art activity anchored by Art Basel Miami Beach; turns city walls into arenas; a mural competition pitting muralists against one another in front of collectors, brands, celebrities, and the culture itself.

The event opens Thursday December 3, 2026, with an artist’s welcome reception, the live mural battle begins Friday, December 4th as muralists transform blank walls into large-scale public artworks, and the competition closes Saturday, December 5th with the awards presentation, all while the city’s creative community watches, mingles, and celebrates alongside live music, fashion presentations, and VIP experiences until Sunday.

This is a solo competition, open to muralists, graffiti writers, painters, illustrators, and mixed-media artists. The competition will judge entries on creativity and originality, technical skill and use of space, and cultural relevance and audience impact.