Black journalists launch ‘Missing & Black 2025’ campaign

Washington D.C. – The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has launched the Missing & Black 2025 campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing disparities in media coverage and law enforcement responses to missing Black individuals. The campaign seeks to bring overdue visibility, resources, and justice to the many Black children, women, and men who are often over- looked in missing persons cases.

Stark disparity in missing persons cases

“Black people make up nearly 40% of all missing persons in the United States, but they account for only 14.4% of the national population. This alarming discrepancy highlights the need for action,” said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the NNPA. “This initiative is about creating a shift, ensuring that every missing person receives the attention they deserve, regardless of race.”

Statistics from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) show that Black individuals represent nearly 40% of all missing persons cases, despite being just 14.4% of the U.S. population. Research has consistently shown that missing Black people receive far less media coverage, leading to reduced search efforts, fewer resources, and lower case resolution rates.

A campaign for action, not just awareness the Missing & Black 2025 campaign will use digital storytelling, social media, and community partnerships to challenge biases and increase urgency around these cases. Supporters are encouraged to engage through the NNPA World News App, visit BlackPressUSA.com, or follow #MissingandBlack2025 on social media.

“The Black community must stop depending on mainstream white media to report on missing Black individuals consistently and fairly,” said Carolyn Davis, owner of CDAG International and the creator of the NNPA World News App and Missing & Black 2025 campaign. “It will never happen. We need to use our own networks and resources like the NNPA to keep these missing people in the public eye so they are not forgotten.”

Collaborating to change narrative In addition to the NNPA’s efforts, the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. (BAMFI)–founded by Natalie and Derrica Wilson–continues its work to spotlight missing Black individuals. BAMFI, in partnership with the Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ), has launched a media task force aimed at ensuring equal coverage of missing persons cases.

“Our mission is simple: missing people, regardless of race, deserve equal media attention,” said Natalie Wilson, BAMFI co-founder. “Through this collaboration, we aim to help journalists address bias and create a more balanced approach to reporting these cases.”

Philip Lewis, president of WABJ, emphasized that the task force is focused on creating lasting change.

“This is about action, not just words. By educating and advocating, we will equip journalists to eliminate coverage disparities and build a more just media landscape.”

Public ﬁgures step up to help

The NNPA campaign is enlisting influential public ﬁgures such as Roland Martin, D.L. Hughley, and Rickey Smiley to regularly highlight missing Black individuals–similar to the widespread attention given to cases involving white women.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has long championed racial justice, has shown interest in the effort. Crump and campaign organizers have pointed out the media disparity between cases like Gabby Petito’s and those of missing Black women.

“Gabby Petito’s case became a national spectacle, while missing Black women barely get a mention,” one campaign organizer said. “This initiative is determined to change that.”

Long-term commitment to visibility

The Missing & Black 2025 campaign aims to shift public awareness and ensure sustained recognition of these cases by increasing daily visibility of missing Black individuals.

For more than six years, BlackPressUSA.com has served as a critical resource for families of missing Black individuals, featuring daily updates on missing persons cases and continuing to amplify their stories.