CARS AND CONVERSATION: The 2nd Annual UNITY in the commUNITY continues the dialogue, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at MotorWorks, 1107 Wallace Dr. in Delray Beach. The event includes a panel of local leaders, law enforcement and the 120th car donation to a single mother in need from the non-proﬁt organization, Wheels From The Heart. In addition to the panel of speakers, the event includes light refreshments, classic car displays and more. Due to the current health crisis, temperature checks will take place and space in the indoor/outdoor venue will be limited. Those wishing to attend must reserve their free ticket via carsandconversations.eventbrite.com. Call 561-908-1908 or email rdelisser@empowerresources.com.

BRYAN THOMPSON LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: Join ArtServe and the award-winning ﬁlmmaker, international business executive and U.S. Army veteran, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thompson founded his production company Imani Films in 2012. His ﬁrst production exposed audiences to the often misunderstood “wet-foot-dry-foot” law, a former U.S. immigration policy that stated that anyone who fled Cuba and entered the United States would be allowed to pursue residency a year later. The ﬁlm, “Noventa,” an award-winning story about Cubans with conflicting opinions about how to execute a dangerous plan to escape the Communist island country, won Audience Choice in Film Miami Fest 2015, Best Actress (Margarita Romero) in Film Miami Fest 2015, Best Short Film in the Miami Independent Film Festival 2015, and Ofﬁcial Selection at the 2016

Hollywood FL Film Festival. Visit imaniﬁlms.com.

THE WAY FORWARD: The International African Arts Festival will present a postelection discussion examining the African American community and the nation now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the election, Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Guests will include Bishop Leah Daughtry, former CEO of the 2016 and 2008 Democratic Convention; Monifa Akinwole-Bandele, chief operations ofﬁcer, Movement for Black Lives and Times UP; Dr. Akinyele Umoja, Prof. Africana Studies, Georgia State University, author of “We Will Shoot Back: Armed Resistance in the Mississippi Freedom Movement”; and Dr. Ron Daniels, president of Institute of the Black World. Host will be Adeyemi Bandele. Join via web at iaafestival.org, or facebook.com/iaafestival and on You Tube at International African Arts Festival. Call 240-432-6081

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE WORLD & WORLD TRADE CENTER INAUGURATION: Mayor Dale V.C. Holness and the Broward County Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD) are hosting the free all-day virtual event, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com or call the Broward County Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development at 954-3576400. The event builds on the success of the Florida International Trade Center and Expo (FITCE), held annually for the past ﬁve years.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY BID A FOND FAREWELL: To its term-limited Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Commissioners Barbara J. Jordan, Dennis C. Moss and Esteban L. Bovo Jr., during a Nov. 6 ceremony held at PortMiami. Each accepted a proclamation and Key to the County in honor of their years of service. The term limits amendment to the County Charter that voters approved in 2012 is taking effect this month, resulting in the departure of the mayor and nearly half of the commissioners, representing decades of combined service to the county. Departing elected ofﬁcials spoke with pride about their accomplishments over the years and expressed optimism for the county’s future. “My departing colleagues and I are conﬁdent that all the work we have done over the years to build a better Miami-Dade County will leave a lasting legacy of progress for future Commissioners to build on,” Edmonson said.

GIVE MIAMI DAY, NOV. 19: In addition to helping fuel Miami’s nonproﬁt community from 12 a.m. Thursday through 12 a.m. Friday, The Miami Foundation is introducing “Power Hours,” when speciﬁc causes and organizations take center stage. Every hour from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., The foundation will spotlight different issues issue on its digital media platforms, such as racial equity, food and housing insecurity and economic development. This will make it easy for donors who care about a speciﬁc cause to ﬁnd and support organizations doing the hard work to address it. Every dollar given to nonproﬁts during the ‘Power Hours’ will be partially matched from sponsor-funded bonus pools. Give Miami Day generated more than $14.4 million from over 30,000 donors in 2019. Visit givemiamiday.org.

GALLON, DOLPHINS FOUNDATION DISTRIBUTED MEALS: On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Vice Dr. Steve Gallon III partnered with the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the City of Opa-Locka, the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation, and Quality Culinary Services LLC. and distributed 500 hot meals to the community and residents in Opa-Locka. Gallon gave special thanks to Jason Jenkins of the Miami Dolphins, Vice Mayor Chris Davis and the City of Opa-Locka, the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, and all partners who made the event a success.

SCHOOL CHOICE APPLICATION WINDOW: Parents and guardians are encouraged to explore the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is District’s options by visiting browardschools.com/schoolchoice. Families can access information by student interest, grade level and individual school name. The School Choice application will be available online on the School Choice website beginning Dec. 1, at 8 a.m., through Feb. 8, 2021. For other information call 754321-2480 or email schoolchoice@browardschools.com.

SOCIAL JUSTICE COMMON READ: The Florida Memorial University Social Justice Institute (FMU SJI), the African American Research Library and Cultural Center of Fort Lauderdale (AARLCC), and the South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), are launching a series of curated conversations based on readings that explore racial inequity called the South Florida Social Justice Common Read. The ﬁrst book selected for the series is “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin and founders of the Trayvon Martin Foundation. Fulton and Martin will participate in a virtual event for the launch of the book series on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Join via Facebook Live or YouTube. Book clubs, churches, homeschoolers, educators, and social organizations are encouraged to join as necessary steps to foster understanding and create racial equity within our communities. Email socialjustice@fmuniv.edu.

SMALL BUSINESSES, NONPROFIT ASSISTANCE: Broward County is offering technical assistance for small businesses and nonproﬁt organizations seeking to apply for the county’s CARES Act Grant Program, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments can be scheduled through broward.org/cares, under technical assistance. Visit broward.org/cares or call 954-357-6400.

RESIDENTIAL DROP-OFF CENTERS: The Broward County Residential Drop-Off Centers (RDOC) for the disposal of bulk trash and yard waste has resumed services on an alternating schedule and modified hours, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Locations include North Residential Drop-off Center at 2780 N. Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach; Central Residential Drop-off Center at 5490 Reese Rd., Davie; and South Residential Drop-off Center at 5601 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., West Park. The centers are open only for the disposal of bulk trash and yard waste to residents from participating cities. Visit broward.org/waste or call 311.

CONFIDENTIAL APP TO HELP STUDENTS: As part of the Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) campaign T.A.L.K., which stands for “Tell Another. Listening is Key,” the T.A.L.K. App provides K–12 students with a conﬁdential online form to request to speak to a mental health professional, or report abuse. If a student is in crisis and has an immediate need to speak to a mental health professional, they are advised to contact the following 24/7 resources:

•First call for help, 954-537-0211

•National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255

•Crisis Text Line, Text HOME to 741741

The T.A.L.K. App advises all students to call 911 if they have an emergency. Visit browardschools.com/mentalhealthservices.

MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS AT ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE: Actors’ Playhouse will reopen the Miracle Theatre for the Young Audiences live stage production, with performances on Saturdays at 2 p.m. from Dec. 5 – 19. A special holiday performance is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Tickets $25 for adults and children, call 305444-9293 or visit actorsplayhouse.org.

TIKIMARKET AT THE MARINA: Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., also selling fruits and vegetables in addition to other products. Facemasks and social distancing required. Call 561-352-6626, email tikimarketrb@gmail.com or visit tikimarketrb.com. Sponsored by the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

“JAZZ: THE JOAN CARTWRIGHT COLLECTION”: The Spady Museum’s newest exhibit displays the contents of the noted South Florida musician/scholar’s vault, which includes photos, paintings and artwork by Charles Mills. The exhibit also features instruments and albums from local Delray Beach donors. The museum at 170 NW Fifth Ave. in Delray Beach showcases the contributions of members of the African Diaspora to Florida and the U.S. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET HAS RETURNED: The county’s centerpiece farmer’s market, with a pandemic-ready theme – “Lettuce Shop Safely” – Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the city’s downtown waterfront. Admission is free. The market is dog-friendly (dogs must be on short leashes). Free, two-hour parking is available in nearby city garages before 1 p.m. The focus on safety also means at least 10 feet between the estimated 90 vendors; masks are mandatory; hand-sanitizing and washing stations scattered about and a designated walking path to follow, with quick shopping encouraged.

