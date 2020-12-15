SHIRLEY S. WILLIAMS, 85, retired educator for Asbury Park Public School System in New Jersey died November 29. Survivors include her husband, Thomas D. Williams; daughters, Wanda Williams Finnie (Bryan) and Wendy Williams-Hunter; son, Thomas D. Williams (Rinita); and a host of other relatives and friends. Private viewing and service.

Apostle Willie D. James, 59, Apostle for Holy Ghost Faith and Deliverance Church died December 2. Service will be held 11am Friday at Valley Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Lillie Mae Dixon Cohens, 80, beautician died December 5. Service will be held 10am Friday at Chapel.

Xandra Joyce Floyd, 50, educator for Fulton County Public School System, died December 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith.