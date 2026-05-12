By David L. Snelling

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The tributes continue to pour in for slain Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, as a local U.S. House Representative sponsored legislation to name a post office after her.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Parkland) introduced a bill in Congress to honor Bowen, who became the first Black and Haitian woman to serve on the Coral Springs City Commission.

“While all of us in the Florida delegation cannot help bring Nancy here as a member of this body, we can help make sure that her name and her legacy are honored,” Moskowitz said when he introduced the bill.

Moskowitz said Bowen was planning a run for Congress before her death.

“Had Nancy decided to take that step the next day, Nancy would have probably won that race,” he said.

He said Metayer left her mark as a champion for the voiceless and didn’t shy away when she disagreed with Moskowitz’s actions in Congress.

“She could challenge you directly, push you to be a better person, and still make you feel respected in the process,” Moskowitz said. “That is rare, and that is who Nancy was.”

Bowen was born in South Florida to Haitian immigrant parents and grew up in a first-generation American household that instilled in her a strong work ethic and commitment to the community.

She was first elected to the Coral Springs City Commission in 2020 and won reelection in 2024 running unopposed.

She was appointed vice mayor in 2025, advocating for environmental justice, local empowerment and civic engagement, and took on leadership roles in Haitian American voter outreach for the Florida Democratic Party.

She also served as Florida’s Caribbean Vote Director for Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

According to police, Bowen was shot and killed in her Coral Springs home on April 1, 2026, in what law enforcement officials described as a domestic violence dispute.

Her husband, Stephen Bowen, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Nancy Metayer Bowen’s death sent shockwaves throughout the nation, and her family, friends, colleagues and other Florida officials paid tribute to the fallen vice mayor.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at the state Capital and all Florida government buildings to fly half-staff to honor Bowen.

In addition, thousands of her supporters descended on candle light vigils, her memorial service and a ceremony dedicating a tree in Coral Springs in her honor.

Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons said he and his colleagues were still grieving after Bowen’s death.

“Our commission, we pride ourselves on being strong and moving a certain way, and that’s because we had all our parts working together, like a body. And we are missing our heart,” he said during a commission meeting. “It is unfair, because the world is going to keep spinning. Life is going to continue to go.”

Miami U.S. Rep. Fredricka Wilson said she is also impacted by the loss.

“A trailblazer and proud Haitian American, she made history and dedicated her life to public service,” Wilson said. “Her leadership and commitment to her community left a lasting impact and will not be forgotten.”

Family, friends and supporters of Bowen launched a new endowment to preserve her legacy and support her loved ones following her death.

The Nancy Metayer Endowment is intended to honor her commitment to resilience, equality and justice while also providing financial assistance to her immediate family as they grieve.

Meanwhile, Coral Springs City commissioner decided to allow voters in November to pick her replacement.

The winner will serve the two years left on the term.