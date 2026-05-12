Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

By David L. Snelling

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – Former U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick announced she is running for her old seat less than a month after she resigned amid facing sanctions for allegedly committing 25 House ethics rules and ethics standards.

Cherfilus-McCormick, who is also facing trial on 15 federal counts for allegedly stealing $5 million in federal COVID-19 disaster relief funds, said she’s seeking the Congressional District 20 seat she once held which has been reshaped due to redistricting.

The new Central Broward Congressional map split up some areas to align them with more registered Republican-voters areas during a nation-wide redistricting war.

The shake up left Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz’s district broken up into three areas which also gives her an option to run for Congressional District 20 despite Black Democratic candidates warning her not to do so.

Now, with Cherfilus-McCormick back in the race, it could spark an unpleasant Democratic Primary showdown if Wasserman Shultz decides to run for the seat.

“The strongest candidate in the race is me,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “I never said I wasn’t running.”

Despite being Democrats in nearby Congressional districts, Cherfilus-McCormick said Wasserman Shultz treated her like she had no value when they convened in Washington D.C.

“One of the first things that ever happened when I came into Congress, she told me I wouldn’t be in Congress for more than 5 minutes, and here we are, five years still fighting,” the former congresswoman told the Orlando Sentinel. “So I wish everyone well, but what I know is that in our district we’ll be fighting and we’ll make sure that the Black voice, as well as everybody’s voice is not diluted, and that’s what this is about, to make sure that everyone’s voice is being heard.”

According to published reports, Cherfilus-McCormick made her comments in response to reporters’ questions just before a gathering of members from about 20 Broward Democratic clubs, organized by Barbara Effman, president of the West Broward Democratic Club. Effman is a longtime Wasserman Schultz supporter.

Wasserman was the evening’s major speaker and arrived at the event as reporters were talking to Cherfilus-McCormick. The two didn’t cross paths.

Wasserman Schultz she said she hasn’t decided which district she’ll run in but will decide in June.

“I want to make one thing very clear. I am running for reelection. There is no way that I would back down from this fight,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Democratic candidates including rap music pioneer Luther Campbell and community activist Elijah Manning both said Wasserman Shultz should not run in District 20 since the seat has been held by two Blacks U.S. Representatives for over 30 years.

Alcee Hastings held the seat from 1992 until his death in 2021.

Cherfilus- McCormick was a special election that same year to replace Hastings who died of cancer.

Campbell said donors will support Wasserman Schultz to run in District 20 despite Democratic calls for Black representation.

“Many individuals connected to the Democratic establishment will try to discourage candidates in this race from running in order to clear a pathway for her,” Campbell said in a statement. But Congressional District 20 is not owned by any political machine. This is a majority-Black district, and the people deserve the right to choose their representative without pressure, intimidation, or backroom politics.”

Manley said their pleas for Wasserman Shultz to run in another district most likely will fall on deaf ears.

“Black voters are the base of the Democratic Party and we’re tired of being treated as disposable and disrespected,” he said on social media. “I don’t expect our Democratic allies to help Republicans wipe out our seat.”

Some critics said Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from political office to avoid sanctions to be handed down by a House Committee which investigated her for over two dozen ethics violations.

They believed the House Committee was preparing to expel her.

The former congressman avoided the issue during the event when reporters questioned her over her resignation and decision to run again.

Democratic Primary candidates lined up to run for the seat including former Broward County mayor Dale Holness who lost the special election to Cherfilus-McCormick by just five votes in 2021.

When she resigned, the race was wide open until Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislation shuffled the Congressional map in South Florida to help GOP candidates gain four seats in Congress.

Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress on April 21, 2027, just hours before a House committee was scheduled to hand down sanctions.

The Committee in March found that she committed 25 violations of House rules and ethics standards, including campaign finance infractions.

At the center of the investigation was Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly stole $5 million in federal COVID-19 disaster relief funds for her family’s healthcare company and funneled some of the money to fund her campaign.

She was also accused of purchasing a diamond carat ring worth $100,000.

Cherfilus-McCormick is awaiting trial on 15 federal counts related to the alleged theft including conspiracy to steal funds that were mistakenly overpaid to her family’s Trinity Healthcare Services during the pandemic.

She has pleaded not guilty and her trial was pushed back to 2027 after a federal judge approved her attorneys’ request.

If convicted, she faces up to 50 years in prison.

Since her indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick campaign contributions have fizzled.

According to campaign finance reports, she has raised roughly $14,000, a far cry from the $6.7 million she raised for her campaign for the special election.

As of March 1, 2026, Manley has raised over $237,389, Holness with more than $50,000 and Campbell has an estimated $37,128 in the bank.