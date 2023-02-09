ODE TO BLACK HAIR: Zoe Terry, 16year-old founder and CEO of THE Zoe’s Dolls and The Zoe’s Dolls Club, will have a free community opening reception for their Black Hair Chronicles Black History art exhibit, Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Miami Country Day School’s Sol Taplin Art Gallery: 601 NE 107th St., Miami. More than 60 pieces dedicated to the beauty, heritage, pride and culture of Black hair, poetry, dance, student curated short ﬁlm, food, interactive art activity, music, giveaways. Call 305-726-3673.

***

AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 17th annual celebration presents the award-winning “Poetic Justice” (1993) on Feb. 9 at the center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Each evening includes a moderated introduction to the ﬁlm, followed by post-screening panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets $12 can be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471.

***

“I DREAM A WORLD”: New World Symphony’s two-week multi-disciplinary exploration through Feb. 15 of the Harlem Renaissance in Europe amid America’s cultural explosion, racial inequality and limited artistic freedom and expression for Black creatives. Festival collaborators include Branford Marsalis, composer, bandleader, and GRAMMY Award-winning saxophonist. In addition to a robust series of concerts, the festival will feature an exhibition curated by Christopher Norwood, a lecture presented by FIU/Wolfsonian, and a ﬁlm presented by the City of Miami Beach and the American Black Film Festival. Visit bit.ly/3QzRV3P.

***

“GIVE KIDS A SMILE DAY”: The Jessie Trice Community Health System will host its annual event in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the JTCHS Corporate Ofﬁce, 5607 NW 27th Ave. in Miami, Florida. During the event, uninsured children will receive free general dental services, such as exams, cleanings, and sealants. Call 305-367-6400 or visit jtchs.org.

***

WEST AFRICAN BEATS: Afrobeats meets Trinidad’s Steel Pan in Miami Beach on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. as Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents its annual concert celebrating the soul of high art and music that was brought to the Americas, along with the steel drum, as expressed by Leon Foster Thomas’ internationally acclaimed Jazz ensemble. West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration of this exciting and important music and will be embodied and interpreted by fellow Trinidadian, choreographer Peter London, who’s eclectic dance company calls Miami home. Pre-concert talk 7 p.m., Miami Beach Band Shell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. VIP tickets $40, general admission $25, students with ID $5 tickets at the door, tickets available online at Dranoff2Piano.org

***

PAMM ART AND SOUL FUNDRAISER: The Pérez Art Museum

Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., hosts the 10th anniversary of one of South Florida’s premier social and fundraising events in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, Feb. 11, this year honoring actor and activist Jesse Williams. The evening will feature cocktails, music, and dancing, including a specially-curated dinner catered by Ghetto Gastro, as well as live performances by Guitars over Guns, Deep Fried Funk, and DJ Pam Jones. The party continues with cocktails, desserts, and dancing under the stars with live entertainment. Gallery access starts at 9 p.m. For information and ticketing, visit pamm.org/artsoul2023.

***

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: The 49th Winter Season presents the original musical revue “The ’70s: More Than a Decade” featuring Rebecca Hopkins through Feb. 12. FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941366-9000.

***

TAX PREPARATION FOR BUSINESS GROWTH: Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Development Division is hosting a virtual workshop on Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration required at mdcsbd.gob2g.com. Go to Outreach, click on the Events tab and select the date. Once registered the Zoom link will be sent.

***

EXPLORE AFRICAN DRUMMING WITH ABASI: Join spoken word poet and percussionist Abasi “Manblack” Hanif in a journey into the heart and soul of Africa through music, Feb. 18, 3 – 4 p.m., at the Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Children grades 3-5 will explore basic drumming techniques while learning about the history of the instruments. Sign up starts at 2:30 p.m. Visit WPBCityLibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

“ADAMMA – THE ENLIGHTENING”: On stage at the Victory Black Box Theatre in Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk community, the YMCA of South Florida’s Teen Broadway presents a real life view of human trafﬁcking victims and survivors, Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Performance suitable for ages 8 and up. Tickets begin at $10, visit bit.ly/3gPM8tK.

***

FREE DENTAL CLINIC COMING TO WPB: The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its eighth Florida Mission of Mercy event Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the South Florida Fairgrounds’ Expo Center, 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach, to provide an estimated 2,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease – at no cost to the patients – on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst served basis. This is the ﬁrst time residents can taking advantage of the free services provided including cleanings, ﬁllings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals, and a limited number of dentures and partials. This years’ event also includes a Veterans First initiative to give local veterans the opportunity to preregister to receive priority care. Visit flamom.org.

***

MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The 26th annual event “Celebrates International Ladies of Jazz,” Thursday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 26, presented by MSM Arts United and host sponsor The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. The four-day music festival closes out Black History Month and ushers in Women’s History Month featuring some of jazz music’s most acclaimed female performers, including Endea Owens, Mariel Bildsten, Shirazette Tinnin, Tajae Veal, Jazmin Ghent, Nicole Yarling, Quiana Lynell, as well as The Legendary Melton Mustafa Orchestra, Mr. Entertainment Jesse Jones Jr., selected middle, high school and college bands, local bands, accomplished authors, artist, vendors and more. Visit MMJF26.eventbrite.com ***

BLACK HISTORY YOUTH AWARENESS ART FESTIVAL: On Feb. 17, 4 – 9 p.m. at

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach, this community project aims to engage Palm Beach County youth and community organizations through art, music and Black history. Participants will create artwork on 8.5” x11” size format to be displayed at the event. Submitted art will be judged by the community for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to be announced live at the event. To participate visit bhyaaf.net. For sponsorship opportunities and other information contact Anthony Bacchus at anthonybdrums@bhyaaf.net. To see a recap of last year’s festival visit tinyurl.com/bhyaaf2022recap. Face masks and social distancing at the event are still recommended.

***

SOUTH BEACH FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: The four-day event returns to the sands of South Beach for its 22nd installment Feb. 23 – 26 with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450 chefs and wine and spirit producers for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more. Complete lineup of events available at sobewff.org.

***

AFRO-CARIB FESTIVAL: The City of Miramar presents the 3rd annual ACF where Black History Month meets Reggae Month to celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins, Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 – 11 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar. Vendors will serve up specialty Caribbean and African dishes and unique ﬁnds merchandise, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. General admission $25 and VIP tickets $125 on sale at Ticketmaster, parking $10 cash. Visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954602-3178.

***

UNIQUE HISTORY OF INCLUSION: Conversation with Dr. Catherine Lowe and Harvey Oyer III, Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Norton Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy. A compelling analysis shared through the perspectives of descendants of early Palm Beach County settlers and residents, tells the story of origins, historic ﬁrsts and challenges faced by diverse populations, that reaches back to the start of the Americas. Visit uniquehistory.eventbrite.com.

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neosoul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

***

