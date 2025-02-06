Thriller author Anthony P. Jones reflects on overcoming racial barriers and honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s Vision through his literary works.

Richmond, Va. – In honor of Black History Month and Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring vision of equality, author and multifaceted professional Anthony P. Jones, who has faced and overcome racial barriers in his artistic pursuits, reflects on his contributions to the literary world, particularly within the thriller genre.

Jones, a Richmond native, has encountered direct challenges in his professional journey, from being advised to stick to "urban" genres, to facing systemic biases that almost saw one of his novels reach the big screen.

Jones’ career includes a stint as the ﬁrst Black stockbroker at Morgan Stanley in Nashville and Richmond, juxtaposed with the chilling memory of being racially proﬁled by law enforcement in Tennessee. These experiences have not only shaped his character but also deeply influenced his writing, infusing his thriller novels with authenticity and a profound narrative depth.

Despite these challenges, Jones has successfully published three novels, with nine more awaiting publication. His works, known for their intense action and complex intrigue, draw readers into worlds where justice and perseverance prevail. His novel "Operation Smokeout" was particularly noted for its fast-paced, politically charged plot that could rival any blockbuster movie.

In addition to his literary achievements, Jones’ life is marked by his varied talents and interests, including photography, culinary arts, and martial arts, all of which enrich his storytelling. His ability to weave personal and historical truths into engaging narratives not only entertains but also educates his audience, bringing to light the rich contributions of African Americans to the arts.

Jones, a father and a pillar in the Richmond community, says his journey is not just about overcoming obstacles but about paving the way for future generations to thrive in a more equal and understanding world, truly embodying the spirit of Black History Month.

Fans can learn more about Jones’ novels, follow updates on his upcoming releases, engage directly with Jones and discover the behind-the-scenes aspects of his creative process, at his website anthonypjones.com, and on his Facebook page.

Dr. Edmund Moore: “Village of Wisdom,” and “With A Father’s Love.”

After going through a divorce from his wife of 15 years, Dr. Edmund Moore, a former engineer turned author, wrote letters to his two daughters to show them how much he loved them. The personal letters are designed to show his daughters that even though he is going through a divorce, that he still loves his daughters.

“Village of Wisdom”

This forges a connection between the younger generation and an older generation about seven principles such as relationships, common sense, career guidance, ﬁnancial health, Faith in God, community and civic engagement, and personal development.

“With A Father’s Love”

Moore, a resident of Dayton, Ohio, active in his community through his involvement with the Omega Baptist Church, is devoted member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and an active member of the alumni chapter of FAMU, among other afﬁliations. When he is not spending time with his daughters, he enjoys playing golf, reading, and helping others. Moore was a participant in the "Million Man March" on D.C. more than 25 years ago, and speaks to social issues. Visit EdmundHMoore.com.

***

Dr. Sabine Charles: “CPA Doctor and The Certiﬁcation Superpowers,” an innovative way to teach complex accounting concepts.

Dr. Sabine Charles, best-selling author, renowned public speaker, and professional certiﬁcation exam tutor, has unveiled a new comic book that incorporates storytelling, graphics and accounting concepts to help professionals prepare for and pass the CPA certiﬁcation exam.

"The journey to becoming a CPA is ﬁlled with challenges that test more than just your knowledge of accounting; it demands resilience, adaptability, and a hint of superpower,” said Charles, chief executive ofﬁcer and founder of TAPA Institute, a division of Charles Financial Strategies

“‘The CPA Doctor and Superpowers’ is designed to inspire and equip future CPAs with the tools to harness their innate strengths and navigate their certiﬁcation journey with conﬁdence.”

Charles Financial Strategies is recognized for high-quality consultative services and its specialized TAPA Institute division, excelling in CPA and CIA exam preparation and leadership workshops. The TAPA Institute offers professional hybrid courses, boot camps, tutoring sessions and retreats for flexible learning. The new book will be a key resource for the one-on-one tutoring sessions, as well as individual and group bootcamps. The book will be available in paperback and hardcopy at tapainstitute.com

***

Jason Brown: “Five-Year Millionaire.” A roadmap to becoming a millionaire for everyday investors – all in about the same time it takes to earn a college degree. The stock market can feel intimidating for many professionals. One might hear about others earning big returns, while still struggling to make ends meet. But the truth is, the road to millionaire status through investing can be shorter than you think when you have the right roadmap.

In “Five-Year Millionaire,” Jason Brown – stock market coach, option trader, and founder of The Brown Report – shows how it’s possible to become a millionaire and put your ﬁnancial journey on the fast track.

In this practical, step-by-step guide, Brown opens the door to strategic stock market investing through options trading for everyone. Growing up in poverty in Detroit, Jason gambled in the stock market and lost everything. Determined to ﬁnd a smarter way to build wealth after investment mistakes, he developed simple strategies that helped him not only recover but also achieve lasting ﬁnancial resilience and independence.

Now, he breaks down complex stock market concepts so you can start your own path to ﬁnancial independence. Whether you’ve tried investing before and failed or feel overwhelmed about where to start, “Five-Year Millionaire” provides the hard-won lessons and tools to turn a few thousand dollars into $1 million in less than ﬁve years.

Jason Brown is a seasoned stock market coach, options trader, and founder of

The Brown Report. Known for his strategic approach to options trading, Jason teaches thousands how to achieve ﬁnancial freedom through simpliﬁed stock market strategies. After turning a $10,000 student loan into six ﬁgures, he developed power trading to help others maximize a small investment account and capitalize on big wins while managing risk. Jason shares his expertise through courses, YouTube, and Power Trades University. Visit TheBrownReport.com.

***

Amani Roberts: “The Quiet Storm.” From hits to history, explore the impact of R&B’s iconic groups that shaped our culture; an historical and cultural analysis of the power, passion, and pain. Publication date Feb. 18.

R&B groups once dominated the airwaves, shaping generations with their rhythms. But as the industry evolved, these iconic voices vanished from the charts, leaving music lovers to wonder: What happened? DJ and music historian Amani Roberts unravels the mystery behind the rise, influence, and decline of Black R&B groups. Drawing from extensive industry knowledge, Roberts offers an insider’s look into the evolution of the genre, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s – from chart-topping hits and cultural revolutions to the hidden dynamics behind the music.

Discover the untold stories and memorable rhythms behind the R&B groups that laid the foundation for today’s music. From the soulful melodies of the 1960s to the funk-infused beats of the 1980s, explore how these groups drove social change, influenced popular culture, and battled the changing tides of the music business as technology shifted how music was made. Roberts explains why these acts were left behind – and what can be done to bring their legacy back.

Filled with personal anecdotes and emotional stories, this deﬁnitive guide will help music lovers rediscover the magic that made R&B music unforgettable.

With a master’s from Berklee College of Music, Amani Roberts, an award-winning professor at CSU Fullerton, is a renowned speaker, author, and DJ specializing in unlocking creativity within hospitality and music professionals. Visit amaniexperience.com.

***

Dr. Tawanna O. Gilliard: “On the Other Side of Greatness: Lessons on the Journey from 6-Figure Debt to 7-ﬁgure Success,” offering a transformative approach to conquering ﬁnancial challenges and embracing the shift of your money mindset.

Dr. Tawanna O. Gilliard, an esteemed author, speaker, and board-certiﬁed obstetrician/ gynecologist, shares her personal journey of overcoming overwhelming debt. During her residency, she faced a staggering $400,000 in federal and private loans, which led to feelings of hopelessness and contemplation of ending her life.

Through her faith and resilience, Gilliard confronted her debt head-on, despite the seemingly insurmountable odds. She emphasizes the importance of facing ﬁnancial challenges and not avoiding them, as she initially did.

Today, Gilliard has successfully tackled her debt and empathizes with borrowers facing changes in payment plans. Her debut book, "On the Other Side of Greatness: Lessons on the Journey from 6-Figure Debt to 7-ﬁgure Success," chronicles her struggles and offers valuable insights.

With a deep-rooted passion for ﬁnancial literacy and stability, she founded Cornerstone of Wellness, LLC to educate and empower individuals to achieve holistic wellness.

Gilliard’s book is a game-changer for individuals seeking ﬁnancial stability and overall wellness, offers a roadmap for overcoming ﬁnancial challenges, and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

A masterful storyteller, she weaves her personal experiences with actionable strategies, making it a must-read for anyone looking to transform their ﬁnancial situations. Visit cornerstoneofwellness.com/meet-dr-tawanna.

***

Alex Wheatle: “Sufferah: The Memoir of a Brixton Reggae-Head,” highlights the soul-lifting magic of reggae and its Caribbean roots.

“Sufferah,” a breathtaking memoir by one of the UK’s most critically acclaimed authors, details how reggae music became his salvation through a childhood marred by abuse, imprisonment, and police brutality. Abandoned as a baby to the British foster care system, Alex Wheatle grew up without any knowledge of his Jamaican parentage or family history. Preoccupied with his own roots, he grew inexorably drawn to reggae music, which became his primary solace through years of physical and mental abuse in a children’s home.

Wheatle’s life story was portrayed in Oscar Award-winning director Steve McQueen’s 2020 “Small Axe,” and viewers will know that he is now one of the most lauded writers in Great Britain, deservedly honored with a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for services to literature. In “Sufferah,” he vividly tells his own story, putting the reader in his shoes through the many challenges of his younger years, answering the question: How on earth did he make it?

Wheatle’s award-winning ﬁction – and this memoir – are a gift to all, a call to never give up hope. His stories were inspired by a boy in the UK who knew nothing about himself but found a rich heritage. Through “Sufferah” we are reminded that words can be our sustenance, and music can be our heartbeat. From Akashic Books, visit akashicbooks.com.