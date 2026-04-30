Photo courtesy of istock.com

MIAMI – Miami Dade College has launched its first-ever program designed for to help neurodivergent children.

The EmpowerU Summer Camp aims to provide a structured, supportive environment for children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other learning challenging issues.

The initiative is spearheaded by the MDC School of Continuing Education and Professional Development with a partnership wit the Supreme Twins

Foundation, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to neurodivergent advocacy.

Unlike standard recreational camps, EmpowerU is designed to be an “innovative initiative” that prioritizes the holistic development of its attendees.

According to the college, the curriculum focuses on social and emotional development, essential life skills and inclusive community building.

In a statement, MDC President Madeline Pumariega said the program is a natural extension of the college’s core values.

“At Miami Dade College, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, equity and access to educational opportunities for all,” she said. “The EmpowerU Summer Camp represents an important step in our mission to create spaces where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The collaboration with the Supreme Twins Foundation — a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to neurodivergent advocacy — ensures the program remains grounded in the lived experiences of local families.

Ilieva Valdés, president of the Supreme Twins Foundation, said the MDC partnership was born out of a pressing community need for specialized resources.

“For us, this collaboration is very special,” she said. “It comes from the heart and from the real needs of our families.”

The camp joins a suite of broader summer offerings at MDC, signaling the college’s intent to lead in “community-responsive programs” that champion lifelong learning for all types of learners.

Parents interested in enrollment in the EmpowerU Summer Camp or seeking more details can contact MDC by phone at 305-237-2161 or visit the EmpowerU Summer Camp website.