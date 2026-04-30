Picture courtesy of Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A vision years in the making took shape as Miami-Dade County Vice Chairman Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee joined community leaders, global sports icons, and project partners for the official groundbreaking of the $275 million Sports Performance Hub (SPH) at Homestead Regional Park — a landmark moment for South Dade and District 9.

“This is a dream realized for the economic development of South Dade,” said McGhee. “From the very beginning, I believed in the vision of building a world-class sports and wellness campus right here in District 9. Today, that vision becomes reality.”

The Sports Performance Hub is privately financed, multi-use campus that seamlessly integrates elite athletics, education, sports medicine, hospitality, and community recreation, at zero cost to taxpayers.

The master plan includes a professional training academy, youth boarding school, public recreation facilities, a sports-themed hotel, a 10,000-seat multi-purpose stadium, and a state-of-the-art sports medicine and surgery center.

McGhee was instrumental in advancing the project from its earliest stages, working alongside SPH co-founder Dario Sala and project partners to identify and secure the ideal location, while forging a critical alliance with Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner and the City Council to bring the vision to life.

“This project is a perfect example of what public-private partnership can achieve,” McGhee said. “It demonstrates how strategic collaboration — paired with 100 percent private capital — can deliver generational impact for our community. Thank you, Mayor Losner, for seeing the vision, embracing its value, and making it your personal mission to bring it to fruition in the City of Homestead.”

The groundbreaking drew an impressive gathering of global sports luminaries and community stakeholders, including NBA legend Emanuel Ginóbili, tennis star Juan Mónaco, sports entrepreneur Riccardo Silva, SPH co-founder Dario Sala, and NFL champion Martín Gramática.

The future 10,000-seat stadium is slated to serve as the training home and primary competition venue for Miami FC, while continuing to host beloved South Dade traditions including the Homestead Championship Rodeo and other regional events. Beyond the field, SPH is projected to generate significant economic activity, create hundreds of jobs, and establish Homestead as a premier destination for sports tourism and youth development.

“For decades, South Dade has deserved transformative investment,” McGhee added. “Today’s groundbreaking sends a clear and powerful message: District 9 is open for opportunity, innovation, and growth. This campus will create pathways for our youth, energize our local economy, and solidify South Dade as a global hub for sports performance and community excellence.”