RANKY-TANKY: The Grammy Award-winning, Charleston, SC-based quintet, performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands, Nov. 16, 8-10 p.m., at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach. The ﬁve lifelong friends have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day. Tickets $75, call 561-450-6357, visit artsgarage.org.

MEDICAL SERVICES EXPO & HEALTH FAIR: Seniors & Boomers Show Nov. 21 at the Charlotte J. Burrie Community center,2669 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach, features health screenings, free refreshments, free parking, hourly door prizes, restaurant gift cards, grand prize drawing, meet & mingle, free food, free giveaways, free massage, free facials, etc.Register to attend or exhibit at chamberrsvp.com/seniorexpos, or visit BrowardBiz.com.

GREEN MARKET: Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clematis Street & the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

CLASSROOM MAKEOVER: Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding ﬁve eligible Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to STEM education. Public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply. Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 18. For more information or to apply visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Awardwinning Broadway classic are on sale at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for February 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JAZZ ROOTS SOUND CHECK: Part of the Jazz Roots concert series from its inception in 2008 welcomes middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools to the Adrienne Arsht Knight Concert Hall for free sound checks, lectures and, on occasion, opportunities to perform with headline artists. Educators with MDCPS, private and independent schools are welcome to join in on the fun by reaching out to education@arshtcenter.org.

“POLITICAL CIRCUS 2024”: The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters showcases election-related artwork and popular culture items, continuing a series from 2008, 2016, and 2020. The exhibition features work by local and national artists alongside anonymous commercial items such as bumper stickers, t-shirts, and digital media, through Sunday, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. All events, including panel discussions and workshops, are free and open to the public. Call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit fau.edu/galleries.

“QUINTESSENTIALLY WE”: An artist is a purveyor of truth who uses art to tell personal stories influenced by the time in which they live. That message will be on display in the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County exhibition which kicks off the Main Gallery season. Free and open to the public Nov. 22 through Jan. 18, the exhibition will highlight works from 25 Palm Beach County-based professional artists in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building at the council’s downtown Lake Worth Beach headquarters, 601 Lake Ave. Exhibition hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. A free opening reception is set for Nov. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., registration is required by visiting palmbeachculture.com/event/opening-receptionquintessentially-we/.

FLORIDA CLASSIC: The 2024 Florida Blue Florida Classic between the BethuneCookman Wildcats and Florida A&M Rattlers is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando. FanFest kicks off four hours prior to the game at 11:30 a.m. at Tinker Field (just outside the West Side of Camping World Stadium). Admission to FanFest is free and a game ticket is not required. Aside from the big game, events throughout the week include a VIP “Night of Distinction” reception, a massive kickoff luncheon featuring both head coaches, a Friday night “Battle of the Bands” at the Kia Center, and the state’s largest diversity job fair. The Florida Classic is highly regarded as the nation’s largest football game between two Historically Black College/University (HBCU) schools since its inception in 1978. Visit floridaclassic.org.

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

HARRIET TUBMAN EVENT: Join Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black and Dr. Tiya Miles for a free book discussion, followed by a book signing, during the Miami Book Fair, Sunday, Nov. 24, 3-4 p.m., in Room 2106 (Building 2, 1st Floor) at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Visit miamibookfair.com.

POMPANO FALL FESTIVAL: Plies, Jeezy and more at the 4th annual edition of the #1 music festival in Broward County, Nov. 30, 3-11 p.m. at Pompano Community Park. Visit pompanofallfest.com.

