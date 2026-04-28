Photo courtesy of Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is launching a new outreach program designed to help local businesses tap into international trade advantages through the Foreign Trade Zone initiative.

It all starts on May 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, where the county will host an in-person session for its FTZ Educational Campaign.

Local businesses will learn how they can benefit from Foreign Trade Zone No. 25, a federal program which allows companies to reduce costs, streamline operations and improve global competitiveness.

The program also offers opportunities for companies to boost their revenues and operational efficiency, particularly for importers such as manufacturers and distributors.

Businesses that are not yet engaged in importing or exporting are also being encouraged to attend to explore how the program could support future growth.

Participants will also receive information on additional economic development incentives available at the federal, state and local levels.

Registration for the event is being facilitated through Eventbrite.